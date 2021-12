Ulster Final Line Up

It’s Ulster Elite Championship finals night.

26 fighters will compete for 13 titles over what promises to be an action packed night at the Girwood Community Hub.

The final pairings are as follows:

48kg: C Fleck (Canal) v N Clyde (Antrim) [female]

48kg: R Nesbitt (St John Bosco, Newry) v P Downey (St John Bosco) [male]

51kg: P McShane (Letterkenny) v C Biggar (Cookstown)[male]

52kg: S McKenna (Holy Family) v C McNaul (Ormeau Road) [Female]

54kg: C McComiskey (Gilford) v N Meli (Immaculata) [Female]

57kg: J Gallagher (Two Castles) v C Kerr (Monkstown) [Male]

60kg: A Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s) v C Gargan (St George’s) [Female]

60kg: D Bradley (Emerald) v R Lavery (Holy Family) [Male]

63.5kg: J McGivern (St George’s) v A Malanaphy (Erne) [Male]

67kg: C Jennings (Holy Family) v E McKeever (St Malachy’s, Newry) [Male]

71kg J Boyd (Gleann) v E Onwuka (All Saints) [Male]

80kg: R Kinney (Scorpion) v G French (Emerald) [Male]

92kg: C Boyle (Monktown) v S McMullan (Newington) [Male]

Walkovers

50kg: C Fryers (Immaculata); 54kg: J O’Neill (Corpus Christi); 57kg: M Walsh (Monkstown); 66kg: E Nugent (Immaculata); 70kg: R Doherty (Star); 86kg: K Tucker (Emerald)

Quarter-finals

60kg: D Bradley (Emerald) defeated T Alin (Cookstown) 3-2.

63.5kg: J McGivern (St George’s) defeated J McConnell (Holy Trinity) 3-2.

Semi-finals

48kg: P Downey (St John Bosco) was given a walkover over D Toland (Holy Family)

75kg: J Tucker (Emerald) defeated S Flynn (Cavan) 5-0

75kg: L Weston (Ardoyne) defeated J Hamilton (Cairn Lodge) by stoppage

92+kg: T Maughan (Cavan) beat W McCartan (Gilford) 5-0

92+kg A Travers (Carrickmore) beat D Boriskins (Sacred Heart, Newry) 5-0

Wednesday

Ulster Elite semi-finals

60kg: D Bradley (Emerald) beat Rhys Owens (Erne) 5-0.

60kg R Lavery (Holy Family) beat T McCann (St Paul’s) RSC3

63.5kg: J McGivern (St George’s) beat R Gould (Monkstown) 5-0

63’5kg A Malanaphy (Erne) beat L McKee (Star) 3-2

67kg: C Jennings (Holy Family) beat G Arthurs (Gleann) RSC2

67kg: E McKeever (St Malachy’s, Newry) beat M McCole (Illies) 3-2

Photo Credit Mark Marlow Ulster Boxing.