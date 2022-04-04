Headline News News Pro News 

UFC Fight Pass step up confirmed for Callum Walsh

Jonny Stapleton

Callum Walsh [2(2)-0] will be hoping to crank up the volume as he returns to the Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello next month,

The LA based, Freddie Roach trained prospect has been handed a third fight date and will be looking to continue his impressive start at a venue he is all too familiar with.

The 21-year-old light-middleweight appears on another Hollywood Fight Night and will feature prominently on UFC Fight Pass for the second fight running.

Walsh, his father, and Freddie Roach

The 360 Promotions talent takes on Noah Kidd [6(5)-5(2)-2] on May 14 at the same venue he registered his two pro wins to date. The American looks a step of note for the Cork fighter and a serious test for a novice pro.

Kidd comes to the ring with a winning record and has five knockout wins from six victories. He has lost the majority of times he has stepped up but held two prospects to draws, which suggests he has upset potential.

The fact the 26-year-old has only been stopped twice in his five defeats suggests he at least has the potential to take Walsh into the second round for the first time in his career.

Walsh’s start to pro boxing has been explosive, he wasted very little time in getting Earl Henry and Gael Ibarra out of there, stopping both in the first round.

