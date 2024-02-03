Joe Ward will return to Madison Square Garden next month, adding further Irish interest to a UFC Fight Pass aired St Patrick’s Weekend bill.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs will fight for the first time in 2024 on 360 Promotion’s Friday, March 15 fight night.

Cork’s rising star Callum Walsh tops the bill in his second fight at the famous venue’s Theather, while Feargal McCrory also makes it back-to-back bouts in the New York arena.

Moate’s Ward was confirmed as a participant on Friday night and thus increases the Irish feel to the St Patrick’s weekend card.

The extremely decorated former amateur of note hits the ring following a second-round stoppage of Prince Oko Nartey on November 18, 2023 in Letterkenny. This will be Ward’s fifth fight at Madison Square Garden including wins over Frederic Julan, Britton Norwood, and Tory Williams. An opponent has yet to be confirmed but the Jimmy Payne-trained southpaw has been calling for steps as he wants to move toward the world fray.

McCrory is in a similar position in terms of opponent, although, the Tyrone native who defeated the game Nikolai Buzolin is rumoured to be on a title collision course with Mexican opposition.

“When we announced Callum’s return to the Mecca of Boxing I received a wealth of phone calls from many promoters, managers and fighters who wanted to be part of this event,” said promoterTom Loeffler. “We’re excited to add many of the most popular and talented New York City based fighters for what will be an outstanding night of entertainment on March 15.”

“Tickets are moving very well since they went on-sale last week and I strongly encourage fans to act quickly to ensure entry on fight night.”