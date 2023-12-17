UFC boss Dana White to bring BOXING card to Ireland

Dana White is unsure whether or not he’ll bring a UFC card to Dublin in 2024 but revealed he will promote a fight night in Ireland in 2024.

The UFC boss is involved in the career of the 360 Promotions promoted, Callum Walsh and along with Tom Loeffler and coach Freddie Roach is helping to guide the career of the Cork prospect.

One of the next steps along Walsh’s career path will be a homecoming, as White confirmed over the weekend ‘King’ will fight at home during what promises to be a massive 2024 for Irish boxing.

Speaking after UFC 296, an event which Walsh attended, White revealed plans were in place to bring Walsh to Ireland.

An Irish fight night is something promoter, Loeffler, and indeed the fighter himself, has discussed more regularly of late.

Irish-boxing.com understands 360 Promotions have Cork plans and want to bring the LA based Cobh man to his home county. It’s also believed UFC Fight Pass, who have broadcast all but one of the 22-year-old’s nine fights, will bring their cameras to Ireland.

Tommy Hyde brought boxing back to the Munster county last year, topping two successful Martin Horgan-promoted cards in Cork City.

‘The Governor’ as well as the likes of Danny Keating, Cathal Crowley and maybe even Spike O’Sullivan could get undercard calls, while Steven Cairns could add to the Rebel interest on any Cork card.

Speaking on White’s gra for Walsh, Loeffler said: “The attention he’s received and the support from Dana and the UFC has been unprecedented. They are absolutely the best partners we could have to work with on Callum’s career. His fights broadcast internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS have carried the platform’s highest historical ratings for boxing.”