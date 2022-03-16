UFC Boss Dana White Rows in Behind Cork Boxing Prospect

It seems UFC boss Dana White has taken a shine to Callum Walsh [1(1)-0].

The MMA maestro has told fans of combat sports to ‘check out’ the LA based Cork fighter who trades leather for only the second time in his career tomorrow night.

The European Junior gold medallist relocated to the U.S. West Coast just over a year ago, initially to train for the Irish Elites and a potential Olympic tilt before catching the eye of legendary trainer Freddie Roach. He has since become a part of the inner circle at the Wild Card and has teamed up with Veteran promoter Tom Loeffler, who has been in the sport for decades, initially working with the likes of Shane Mosely before helping set up K2 Promotions alongside the Klitschko brothers and then, most notably, being the man to guide the rise of Gennady Golovkin.

Loeffler also made the White introduction and the Cork 21-year old’s second fight plays on the UFC Fight Pass platform, it’s also a fight White believes fans should go out of their way to watch.

The Freddie Roach trained fighter faces a very interesting second pro bout. The 360 Promotions light middle, who stopped Earl Henry inside two rounds of his debut, fights Gael Ibarra over six rounds Quiet Cannon Country Club on St Patricks Day.

The Sonora, Mexico fighter represents a test of note for a young fighter in just his second fight and comes to the ring with four knockouts from five wins. Ibarra, who is only 18, also has four defeats to his name but those defeats have come against fighters with more experience than the Irish prospect.

