U.S. Restart for O’Rourke following first career cool-down

Ryan O’Rourke [8-1] plans to re-kickstart his career by passing a French test in America tomorrow night.

The ‘Silent’ part of the ‘Silent Assassin’ ring moniker has been more apt of late as the Dublin light welter hasn’t been afforded the chance to take anyone out since last summer.

The 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year winner’s pandemic repellent finally wore off and he went from being Ireland’s busiest fighter to one stuck in limbo.

That all changes tomorrow as he ends his 10-month sabbatical with a fight and on a platform that may well just inject serious momentum back into his career.

The 23-year-old takes on Faycal Rezkallah on his American and Star Boxing debut and believes a win against a 6-1-1 fighter could breathe fresh life into his career.

“It kickstarts it again,” O’Rourke tells Irish-Boxing.com when asked about Saturday’s outing at the Rivers Resort and Casino in Upstate New York.

“It’s been a long 10 months out of the ring, and a win here kickstarts my career Stateside. I’ve been waiting a long time for this chance. The pandemic has held that back but it’s gone now and I’m ready to get going.”

Before the break, O’Rourke had bagged eight wins in 18 months, finishing this run with a good eight-round victory over Wilson Mendes in Belgium.

The Inchicore boxer stepped in at late notice to replace Tiernan Bradley to face the dangerous Dutchman in Brussels. The prospect, who is trained by his father, Steven, made a mockery of those expressing concerns pre-fight by putting on one of the best Irish displays of the year.

Not that he was overly fussed. O’Rourke says victory was inevitable and the somewhat under the radar prospect argues more and more people will see the talent he has the more he fights.

“It was a good win, but not a massive confidence booster, I always knew I was gonna win,” he says quite assured.

“It just gave me a chance to show off the qualities I know I have. Everyone else is gonna see fight by fight.”

“As the opposition gets better, you’ll start to see me get better and better.”