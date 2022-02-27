Tyson Fury Will Face Dillian Whyte in WBC Heavyweight Title Fight

Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

Tyson Fury will fight Dillian Whyte on April 23 for the WBC Heavyweight title after Whyte finally signed a contract with the deadline for doing so looming. Whyte had been stalling on signing a deal because he wanted a larger share of the purse. It appears negotiations went well because Whyte signed on the dotted line, and the fight is now expected to take place in front of a packed Wembley Stadium on April 23.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger after winning the WBC interim heavyweight title when he defeated Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in a rematch on March 27, 2021. His team wanted a larger percentage of the $41 million purse than Fury’s camp offered. Negotiations had stalled, but Whyte has agreed to a guaranteed $8 million with an additional $2.27 million awaiting the fight’s winner. Even if Whyte loses to Fury, he will take home the largest payday of his career.

Fury Mocks Whyte on Social Media

The supremely confident Fury is an overwhelming favorite to win the fight with the biggest and best boxing betting sites. The self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” wasted no time heading to social media to let his fans know his thoughts about Whyte and their upcoming clash.

“Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8 million; what a surprise,” Fury quipped. “The man’s signed for the biggest payday he’s going to get in his life.”

A video posted later in the day informed Fury’s fans that he is taking a break from all social media platforms in order to prepare “like a Spartan” for his battle with Whyte.

“I’m about to go off social media completely for the next eight and a half weeks. I’m going into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world he needs. I’ll never underestimate anyone in my life. Don’t phone me, call me, text me, or try to contact me in any way, as I am out of bounds until May. I’ll be training away. Please respect my privacy and space. See you all at the press conference.”

Whyte Could Be Fury’s Toughest Opponent Yet

Whyte has gained a reputation as a fearless, powerful heavyweight who can knockout fighters in this weight division. He has won 28 of his 30 professional fights, knocking out 19 of his opponents on his way to victory. His only defeats are against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in December 2015 and Alexander Povetkin in August 2020. However, Whyte stopped Povetkin in the scheduled rematch.

The man known in boxing circles as “The Bodysnatcher” is ranked the world’s fifth-best heavyweight by The Ring magazine and is a severe threat to Fury if Fury does not take this fight seriously. Whyte has immense punching power, notably his powerful left hook, and Fury will do well to avoid its devastation when the pair of Goliaths enter the ring.

Fury is a huge favorite going into this eagerly anticipated encounter, and his impressive record shows why. “The Gypsy King” has 31 wins from 32 fights, with 22 victories coming by way of knockout. Only Fury’s controversial draw with Deontay Wilder in December 2018 prevents a perfect record for Fury.

Although both fighters are mountains of men, Fury has a significant advantage when it comes to speed and stamina. Fury moves quickly and elegantly for such a big man, while Whyte is much slower on his feet, preferring to edge forward and attempt to land heavy blows. Whyte is also known for landing body shots that are designed to make his opponent drop his guard so he can finish the job there and then. It makes for an intriguing encounter but one that Fury should come out of on top and with a shot at the winner of the yet-to-be-announced Anthony Joshua versus Oleksandr Usyk rematch.