Tyson Fury lavishes praise on Paddy Donovan ahead of interesting Cameron-Taylor 2 clash

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has backed to the ‘Gypsy Prince’ to become a boxing king.

The former Irish heavyweight champion believes Paddy Donovan is Irish boxing’s best prospect and backed him to go ‘all the way’.

Having seen ‘The Real Deal’ up close and personal in training camp, the heavyweight is confident the southpaw has the raw materials to be a success and with Andy Lee as his coach to best cultivate them.

“I think Paddy Donovan is one of the stars of the future,” Fury said.

“He’s definitely the biggest prospect in Irish boxing at the moment. He’s a very, very talented young fighter and he’s had a lot of amateur experience.

“He can punch hard, and he has got the boxing IQ, He’s had great tutelage with my cousin, Andy Lee. I think he’s going all the way, Paddy!”

Donovan, who has shared camps with Fury in recent years, was delighted to receive the praise from the giant of the game.

“It meant so much to me when Tyson said that I’m going to be a world champion,” Donovan added. “They call him “The Gypsy King” and in Ireland, they call me “The Gypsy Prince.”

Donovan had made a very positive start to his career when working under Top Rank a hand injury slowed that progress down but he is back fully fit now. He signed with Matchroom after stopping Sam O’Maison at the 3Arena on May 20 and is keen to kick onto the next level.

He will attempt to make a step in the right direction when he fights English champ Danny Ball in his first 10 round fight on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron.