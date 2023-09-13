Tyson Fury has Croke Park Hopes for ‘Legend’ Katie Taylor

Tyson Fury would love to see Katie Taylor have a Croke Park fight night before she retires.

The heavyweight champion of the world, who at one time had Croke Park ambitions of his own, is looking forward to seeing Taylor bounce back from her first career defeat, ‘getting back on the horse’ and enjoying the tail end of her career.

“Katie’s a legend in the boxing game. She’s a pioneer for women’s boxing at a high level,” said Fury.

“I’d like to see her regroup, get straight back on the horse and ride it all the way until sunset.”

The last ever Irish heavyweight champion, Fury would also like to see the Irish Icon and fighter he heralds as a legend of the sport of boxing fighting at GAA Headquarters before she calls time on her sensational career.

“I’d love to see Katie have a fight later on down the line at Croke Park. I know that’s always been a mission of hers to do that and I’d love to see her do that one day. But make no mistake, she’s an absolute legend in the game Katie Taylor.”

Taylor, who won’t like the suggestion she is close to retirement, was close to fighting on Jones Road in May, but a fallout over costs saw her first-ever professional fight in Ireland moved to the 3Arena.

The trailblazing boxing great took on Chantelle Cameron in a bid to become two-weight undisputed world champion on that card but suffered defeat.

The Olympic medal winner will look to get revenge at the same venue on November 25.