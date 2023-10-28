‘Tyson can have the last laugh’ – Andy Lee’s passionate defence of Fury

Andy Lee isn’t happy with people questioning Tyson Fury and his willingness to fight.

The former middleweight champion of the world is in Suadi Arabia as both Joseph Parker’s coach and a valued member of Team Fury.

The Limerick southpaw admits isn’t overly excited about the WBC heavyweight champion of the world’s clash with former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou and sees it as more of an ‘event’ than a contest.

The coach of Paddy Donovan also says Ngannou doesn’t deserve to share the ring with the last man to hold the Irish heavyweight title and accepts the purist’s questions surrounding the massively hyped pairing.

“He’s fighting Ngannou. It’s a massive event, I guess. As a boxing purist, you think, ‘This guy has never had a fight, and he can walk in and fight the heavyweight champion. He doesn’t deserve to be in there,‘ but I guess it’s just an event,” Lee told Boxing Social.

However, what Lee won’t accept is people suggesting the heavyweight picked a fight with the MMA name over unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Indeed, the usually calm and measured, Lee is angered by suggestions The Gypsy King ducked the Ukranian.

“It’s been very frustrating for me as a friend of Tyson,” he says.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of it all but I’ve been privy to some of it. I know the fights that Tyson has tried to make, I know the deals he’s tried to make and what he’s done to make those fights.

“They haven’t happened and it’s through no fault of his own. For me to have to sit and watch people on Twitter, who have no idea, no clue, couldn’t be further away from the truth, these so-called reporters that have these inside sources it’s been quite frustrating. But now it’s all coming and Tyson can have the last laugh.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier the Kronk graduate said something similar.

“He was ready to fight, he was in training, he rang me to get Thomas Carty’s number. You saw Thomas was there sparring and Sugar [Hill] was there training. Even though Tyson wasn’t posting stuff, he’d been training like an animal, he was ticking all the boxes.”