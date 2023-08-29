Tyrone McKenna vs Lewis Crocker ‘all set’ for Belfast in December

Conlan Boxing want to make a mouthwatering Tyrone McKenna versus Lewis Crocker fight for Belfast and December 2.

Crocker had muted the fight post his Feile win, saying he would love to share the ring with the war-loving Irish name.

It was initially seen as a cheeky but smart profile-raising move by the younger of the two Belfast fighters with many surmising it may not happen.

However, Jamie Conlan reveals Conlan Boxing like the idea and will make it as a potential headliner for a Belfast show later this year.

McKenna has an IBO world title fight on top of a Dublin card on September 16 to deal with first, but he if wins, Conlan Boxing say he will put his title on the line against his promotional stablemate.

Equally if Italian Nicholas Esposito upsets the applecart and defeats the ‘Mighty Celt’ to claim the strap he will fight ‘The Croc’.

“We have a plan for the winner for Belfast. Lewis Crocker is in the mix. It’s part of the deal Tyrone is up for it. Croker and Tyrone would be massive in Belfast and if Esposito wins it will be Esposito and Crocker in Belfast. That’s what we are looking at for the winner, if they come through fit and healthy. It’s all set for December 2.”

A December 2 fight night, which will presumably play out in the SSE Arena, isn’t reliant on a McKenna-Croker meeting. Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb are being lined up for title fights and there is a possibility Michael Conlan could come back in a fight of note.

It has to be noted Crocker may not be a fight McKenna is interested in at this time. The southpaw believes winning the IBO world title could open huge doors for him – and the call-out king says he will be sitting on his throne dropping the biggest of names if he wins on September 16.