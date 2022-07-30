Headline News Latest News Pro News Uncategorized 

Tyrone McKenna has to get Paul Ryan ink after Dub sinks opponent

 Paul Ryan may have just secured himself a contract with Denis Hobson thanks to another impressive performance in England tonight.

The Dublin prospect stopped Alexander Zeledon on a Fight Zone broadcast card in Essex to extend his unbeaten start to five fights.

Ryan dominated the Spain-based Nicuagrian, beating him, leaving him bloodied and eventually forcing the corner to pull him out as early as the second round.

The European Youth medal winner was always expected to defeat Zeledon but the manner in which he did it was impressive. Not many stop the away corner fighter and very few have gotten him out as early as the second stanza.

So impressed was Hobson that he said would like to sign the Pete Taylor trained fighter post the win.

One man that won’t be overly happy is Tyrone McKenna. ‘ The Mighty Celt’ agreed to get a tattoo of Ryan if the 23-year-old ended the fight before the end of round three.

“The prediction is a win everything else is secondary, although if I do get the stoppage in 3 rounds Tyrone McKenna has to get a tattoo of me, so that’s a bit of an incentive,” Ryan told Irish-boxing.com before the fight.

Saturday’s win leaves Ryan with a 5-0 record with three stoppages his opponent’s slate now reads [6-33-3].

