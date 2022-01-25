Tyrone McKenna Fights Former Unified World Champ on Irish Themed Fight Weekend

Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] has secured a fight with former world champion Regis Prograis [26(22)-1(0)].

The pair have shared Twitter spats over recent months and rumour has long since suggested they would trade leather in early 2021.

Confirmation came today as Probellum revealed the match-up will play out on one of two consecutive nights of St Patrick’s weekend action.

McKenna will fight the American on night two of the action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, located at The Irish Village, on March 19.

Former unified world champ Prograis revealed last year he was McKenna keen, saying he wanted to see just how tough the serial entertainer is.

The American didn’t take too kindly to ‘The Mighty Celt’ telling him he had no chance of defeating the Scot who took his two titles off him back in 2019, Josh Taylor, in a rematch – or the fact the six-foot plus southpaw poked fun at his height.

Upon confirming war lover McKenna was at his weight, the suitably insulted Texas native called him out and ‘The Mighty Celt’ said he was happy to oblige.

Things escalated since and the fight was eventually confirmed today.

Considering Prograis’s profile, standing, talent, and achievements it would be by far the biggest fight of McKenna’s career.

The American previously held the WBA and WBC light-welterweight world titles, only losing them in a classic with the aforementioned Taylor, which is the fight seen by some as a potential pound-for-pound pick’s, sole defeat.

Probellum revealed that with the shows taking place over St Patrick’s weekend, there will be an Irish theme to proceedings and more Irish talent will be confirmed for the event over the coming weeks. Jono Carroll and Rohan Date are likely to be confirmed soon and it will be interesting to see if any other Irish fighters will populate either card.