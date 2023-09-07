Tyrone McKenna discusses Lewis Crocker Link

Tyrone McKenna admits a clash with Lewis Crocker would be massive but has bigger fish to fry before he can contemplate any all-Belfast meeting.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier this month, Jamie Conlan revealed he has plans to put ‘The Mighty Celt’ in with ‘The Croc’ on December 2, providing the entertaining battler wins the IBO welterweight world title at the RDS next weekend.

Crocker has also been vocal about wanting the fight and has called out the Call Out King.

The Oliver Plunketts graduate sees the appeal but says he can’t look past his fight with Italian Nicholas Esposito in Dublin.

He told Belfast Live: “I have seen the speculation and comments, but I have refrained from talking it because I have bigger things to worry about at the minute.

“But that would be massive for Belfast. Two Belfast lads fighting for a world title in their home city would be unbelievable.”

McKenna previously stated an IBO title win would allow him to pick up his call-out megaphone and shout for some massive names including the likes of Adrien Broner and Jaron Boots Ennis, so Crocker may not be top of his wish list.

However, McKenna has always been drawn to fan-friendly fights and is more than open to it if the money is right.

“I do think they would have to bring a good offer to the table. I will be ahead of Lewis Crocker and that fight would be a step back. I will be looking for bigger fights and bigger names in the world.

“But if the money is there, I am there. I would love to do it for Belfast because its a big rivalry, and fighting for a world title, it would be a massive night.

“Hopefully the money is right,” he adds before talking up the potential match-up.

“I have fought people from Belfast before, but never in a fight of that magnitude. You will be possibly headlining the show and fighting for a world title against another Belfast fighter.

“I don’t think it has happened before in Belfast, so it could be a historic night for the city. I am definitely open to it.

“I like Lewis Crocker. He is an exciting fighter and I love watching him.

“It would entertain the crowd and there would be some hype about it.”