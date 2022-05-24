Two wins from three for Ireland in European Championships

Team Ireland claimed two preliminaries wins at the Men’s Europeans in Yerevan, Armenia, today.

71kg Luke Maguire was the first Irish boxers in action on Day Two of the tournament. He took on Poland’s Daniel Wieslaw Piotrowski, and made short work of his opponent, winning by UD. The judges scored that bout 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30 Luke next meets No. 3 seed, Georgia’s Eskerkhan Madiev in Saturday’s evening session

54kg Dylan Eagleson was dominant and stylish throughout his bout against Turkey’s Muhammet Sacli. the judges scored that bout 28:29, 27:29, 27:30, 27:30 in favour of the boxer in blue. Dylan next meets No. 2 seed, Spain’s Gabriel Mascunano Escobar in Sunday’s evening session.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy faced England’s Joseph Tyers in today’s evening session. He put in a valiant performance, but the judges scored in favour of the Englishman, 29: 28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28.

Four Team Ireland boxers are in last 16 action on Day Three of the tournament.

First up is flyweight, Sean Mari. He steps between the ropes in the first bout of Ring B’s afternoon session, against Serbia’s Omer Ametovic.

Over in Ring A’s afternoon session, Gabriel Dossen undertakes his second bout of the tournament, after Monday’s 4-1 win. The middleweight meets No. 4 seed, Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria in bout 7. The afternoon session begins at 11am, Irish time.

Both Irish boxers contesting in the evening session are in Ring A. Team Captain, featherweight Adam Hession, is seeded No. 4 for the tournament, and takes on Vasile Usturoi in the first bout of the session. Lightweight JP Hale is in action in bout 4, against No. 3 seed, Finland’s Arslan Khataev. Live stream links for tomorrow’s evening session have yet to be released by the EUBC.

Team Ireland’s Brandon McCarthy/Magrit Kinsces

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy