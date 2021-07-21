Two weight New South Wales Champ next for Conor Wallace

Conor Wallace [7(5)-1(0)] will look to bounce back from his first career defeat against Michael Van Nimwegen [11(5)-7(3)] on the Gold Coast this September 11.

The Newry light-heavy tasted defeat for the first time in an exciting Australian title fight with Leti Leti [16(12)-1(0)] in April.

The 25-year-old came out the wrong side of a majority decision suffering a first career defeat to his more experienced foe.

Wallace will now get back on the bike in Queensland on a Tasman Boxing Gold Coast Fight Night card and faces a potential banana skin at the Gold Coast Convention center in Queensland, Australia.

It’s Wallace’s first fight since his Leti defeat and it’s not a ‘gimme’ comeback. The Sydney fight comes to the ring with a winning record and has a lot of domestic title experience having challenged for the Australian title at two weights and winning the New South Wales regional strap in two separate divisions.

Granted he has lost the majority of times he has stepped up but he still represents a test for a young fighter coming back from a first career defeat.

It’ another interesting Irish interest fight on the card as ‘Super’ Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(1)-1] also appears. The Dubliner takes on former Australian welterweight champion Ben Kite [18(7)-5(1)-1].

Speaking at the time of his first defeat Wallace didn’t want to go into much detail with regard to how he felt the fight went, preferring to give credit to Leti.

However, the 25-year-old did say he would be happy to take part in a repeat of the TV broadcast fight the commentators labeled an ‘Insane war’.

“Look, it is what it is, Leti is a good opponent and fair dues to him. It was a close fight, maybe we can play it back and do it again,” Wallace said after the fight.

The title bout was a real boxer versus fighter affair. Wallace started the better but did ship some heavy-looking shots down the stretch, although he confirmed after he was never in any danger.

“The game plan was to box, keep it long and work off the jab. I thought I was doing alright, sometimes he got in close, which he is really good at and maybe the judges liked that. He never really hurt me at all, some shots might have looked worse than they really were,” he adds before suggesting over a year out of the ring didn’t help and promising to bounce back.

“Maybe the inactivity cost me, but it is what it is. I live to fight another day it’s definitely not the end of me. It was good to fight on the big stage and now it’s back to the drawing board, re-group and going again.”