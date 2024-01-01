Two Time Irish Finalist a big hit on Jools Holland’s New Year’s Hootenanny

It was the blues rather than boxing for a two-time Irish finalist chimed in the New Year in style.

Donegal’s Muireann Bradley stole the show as she appeared alongside some of music’s biggest names on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny on New Year’s Eve.

The 17-year-old from Donegal native performed a rendition of Rev. Gary Davis’s Candyman, delivering a performance that delighted the watch BBC audience.

It wasn’t the first time the Letterkenny native found herself in the spotlight, the teen, who appeared on the Hootenanny bill alongside the Sugababes, Olivia Dean, RAYE, the Mary Wallopers and Rod Stewart, has populated some strong amateur boxing cards.

Muireann is a talented boxer and turned out for Letterkenny Boxing Club.



Bradley wore the crest of Letterkenny Boxing Club in National Competition and came close to being crowned Irish champion on two occasions.

The music star in waiting was a runner-up in the 2019 Irish Girl 2 39kgs final and the 2022 Junior 1 54kgs final. She was also presented the Johnny McDaid Memorial Cup for Best Female Boxer by the Donegal Boxing Board in 2022.

Bradley will now be eyeing up awards of a different kind and could be in Grammy contention very soon.