Two Grudge Matches Land on RDS Card

Conlan Boxing will look to debut in Dublin in style.

The promotional company run by the Conlan brothers Jamie and Michael will run a show [in association with McEleney Promotions] in the capital for the first time on September 16.

Tyrone McKenna will top what looks likely to be a stacked card at the RDS in an IBO world title fight against Nicholas Esposito, with former world title challenger Luke Keeler and Olympian Emmet Brennan officially confirmed for the undercard.

Irish-boxing.com understands Paul Ryan will also make his Dublin debut and two very interesting all-Irish fights will be confirmed for the bill very soon.

Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan will renew acquaintances in the Dublin venue, as they challenge for the BUI Celtic middleweight title they previously traded leather for.

Plus Craig McCarthy and Kevin Cronin’s super middleweight Irish title fight WILL populate the ESPN + broadcast fight night.

McCormack – Donegan II has long since been rumoured to be on the Dublin bill – with the only thing to be confirmed whether the Irish or the BUI Celtic title will be on the line.

The Shaun Kelly trained, McCormack won the pair’s first encouther on a MHD bill last year and interestingly the pair have become managerial stablemates since, with the Cavan middle joining the Limerick man on the managerial books of Ian Gaughran.

The Waterford v Kerry battle between McCarthy and Cronin has also been strongly rumoured to populate the bill since news of the RDS started to leak.

However, BUI Celtic super middleweight champion McCarthy had suggested he wouldn’t fight unless Conlan Boxing could match what he would get financially on a ticket deal in Waterford.

A long running back and forth ensued with Cronin keen to get the fight made for a TV card and at one stage it looked like it would turn into a saga that would continue beyond September 16.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands a deal has been reached and one of the biggest grudges in Irish boxing at present will be announced officially very shortly.

There was also talk of an interesting Sennan Kelly – Dave Ryan BUI Celtic welterweight title fight but rumour suggest injury may make September too soon for that potential match up.