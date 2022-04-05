Two from two for Ireland on Golden Belt opening day

Team Ireland claimed two wins on the opening day of the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament in Targu Mures, Romania.

First between the ropes for Team Ireland was 57kg Jennifer Lehane, who recorded a unanimous decision win over Ukraine’s Svitlana Umanska, in a bout she dominated from the first bell. Jennifer is now through to the semi finals. She’ll take on Spain’s Jenifer Romero Fernandez for the chance to upgrade her bronze. That bout takes place on Thursday.

Also facing Ukrainian opposition today was 80kg, Kelyn Cassidy, who was similarly dominant in his meeting with Bogdan’s Tolmachov, recording a 5-0 win. Keyln now advances to the quarter finals.

This multi-nation tournament is named after Nicolae Linca, who won Olympic gold for Romania at Melbourne 1956, after edging Ireland’s Fred Tiedt on a split decision in the welterweight final.

Day Two.

The second day of the tournament is a busy one for Team Ireland, with five boxers in action.

Kelyn Cassidy meets home boxer, Catalin Florin Serban in Bout 4 of the evening session.

Gráinne Walsh opens her Golden Belt account at the quarter final stage on Wednesday, against Hungary’s Vivien Bodai. That’s the first bout of the day, in the afternoon session.

In bout 3 of the same session, 57kg Adam Hession takes on home boxer, Romania’s Laurentiu Mihai Vaduva in the preliminaries.

In bout 5 of the same session, 67kg Eugene McKeever will contest Georgia’s Lasha Gurili in the Quarter Finals.

Olympic Bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh, will take on against Uzbekistan’s Turgunboev Kromronbek in bout 8

Of the Irish boxers yet to open their campaigns at the Golden Belt, 48kg Shannon Sweeney meets Spain’s Marta Arbol Lopez in her semi-final.

60kg Amy Broadhurst has a straight final against home boxer, Pita Daniela.

While at 70kg, Christina Desmond meets Ukraine’s Mariia Siedaia in her opening bout, also at Quarter Final stage.

In the men’s draw, 48kg Ricky Nesbitt will face Ukrainian opposition in the Semi Finals of the competition.

Two Irish boxers are contesting at 63.5kg – Dean Clancy, drawn against Belgium’s Mohamed Boukala, and Brandon McCarthy, opens his account at the tournament at Quarter Finals stage, against Uzbekistan’s Kenaey Shobrunkbek

At 75kg, Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen has a bye to the semi-finals, where he will face either German or Uzbek opposition.

Team Ireland Squad:

Women:

W48kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo.

W57kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin

W63kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor.

W66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

W70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC, Waterford/Garda Boxing Club

Men:

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Manorhamilton, Leitrim.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford.

Coaches: Dmitrij Dmitruk, Eoin Pluck, Igor Khmil

Physio: Robert Tuomey

R&J: Sean Duffy