Two Cities NINE dates – Promoter lays out bold 2024 plan

JB Promotions haven’t just gone early with announcing the first show for 2024, they’ve gone all in and confirmed their entire plan for next year.

The Jay Byrne-guided promotional outfit has revealed details of no fewer than NINE fight cards they plan to run over the course of next year.

They will promote six shows in Dublin and three in Belfast.

The first card will take in Dublin as early as February 9 and is very likely to be the bill that gloves off what could prove a big year for Irish boxing.

Irish-boxing.com understands that card will take place at the Warehouse in the Red Cow, the venue that hosted JB Promotions debut bill earlier this month.

March 1, May 25, August 23, September 20 and November 29 are the other dates Byrne has planned for Dublin, with April 6, July 6 and October 12 the dates slated for Belfast.

“We are delighted to have locked in our venues for 2024 and planning is underway,” a statement online began.

“Every fighter in the stable will have their roadmap planned for them so they know all their dates and level of fights with plenty of notice.

“February show plans well and truly underway in what will be another exciting night with some new and old faces appearing on another well-matched card.”

It’s positive news for the scene and Dublin in particular, a boxing city starved of pro-fight nights. It’s also very encouraging for those who have teamed up with the former fighter, as they have guaranteed dates for next year before this one ends.