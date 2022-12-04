TV details for Conlan – Guerfi

Michael Conlan versus French veteran Karim Guerfi and the Conlan Boxing undercard will be broadcast on Fite TV across Ireland and UK.

ESPN+ were confirmed as American TV partners for Conlan’s third fight of 2022 as well as the stacked undercard last month and speaking to Boxing Tickets NI on Sunday, Jamie Conlan confirmed that Fite TV have acquired the rights for Ireland and the UK.

It’s understood TG4, who returned to boxing with a bang this year, broadcasting Eric Donovan’s EU title win, as well as Padraig McCrory’s IBO world title victory and two brilliant BUI Celtic title fights were interested in airing the card.

However, the card will be shown on the streaming service rather than the terrestrial station.

It means Fight TV get a big arena night topped by star name Conlan and one of the strongest cards of the year.

Conlan returns for his second Belfast block party since his valiant challenge of WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in March. The two-time Irish Olympian was leading on the scorecards before being knocked out in the 12th round. In August, he returned to his winning ways with a one-sided decision over three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga at The SSE Arena. Guerfi from Manosque, France, is a former two-division European champion coming off a decision win over Mexican veteran Ricardo Mercado in July.

The undercard has a potential war between Tyrone McKenna and Liam Taylor as well as a guaranteed all action BUI Celtic title fight between middleweight champion Graham McCormack and challenger Fearghus Quinn. Sean McComb will challenge for the WBO lightweight European title on the card, while IBO light heavyweight champion Padraig McCrory makes an appearance as do Top Rank-signed prospects Paddy Donovan, Kieran Molloy and Kurt Walker. Lewis Crocker will fight for the first time under Adam Booth, Paul Ryan gets another light middleweight outing and Conor Quinn fights for the third time this year.