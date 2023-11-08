TV Details Confirmed For National Elite Championships Finals

TG4 will broadcast the National Elite Championships finals this Saturday night.

The Irish language station will air the Finals via their youtube channel.

The IABA confirmed as much in a statement released this week. TG4 have proved a friend to boxing in recent times airing pro fight nights and broadcasting the National Elites.

Below is the confirmation statement from the IABA:

IABA is delighted to affirm a renewal of our partnership with Sport TG4.

The station, and Nemeton Productions, live-streamed the 2023 National Elite Championship Finals on January 21st – the finals were watched by over 44,000 people.

The 2024 finals will take place on Saturday, November 11th, at the home of Irish boxing, beginning at 5pm. Seán Bán Breathnach, Cuán Ó Flatharta, Antoine Toto Ó Gríofa & Kaci Rock will share commentary & co-commentary.

The 2024 National Elite Championship finals are another key step on the Road to Paris for IABA athletes. Five boxers – lightweight Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington, Tokyo Olympians 75kg Aoife O’Rourke and 57kg Michaela Walsh, as well as 63.5kg Dean Clancy and 92kg Jack Marley, have already qualified for the 2024 Olympics.