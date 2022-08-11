TV Date for Owen O’Neill

Owen O’Neill [8-0] has been handed the chance to build on a career-best performance on live television.

The Operator’ looked extremely impressive against a tricky Justin Menzie in his first fight of 2022 earlier this Summer and became title eligible after a six-round win.

The Belfast fighter now returns on a terrestrial tv card and today confirmed he will provide support to Eric Donovan, as the Kildare fighter challenges for the EU featherweight title live on TG4 at the Europa Hotel on September 24.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his most recent win ‘Triple O’ hinted something big was in the pipeline, and rumour had him topping a bill in a title fight.

However, the fact he moves down the scales for fight number 9 indicates that ‘big fight’ may be pushed until before Christmas, the fighter with the unique following opting to get to TV exposure first.

O’Neill joins the likes of Tommy McCarthy, Eddie Treacy and Conor Quinn on a televised undercard that will also play host to the Clash of Cavan between Dominic Donegan and Owen Duffy.

Photo Credit Cáelán Ó Connmhacháin Belfast Boxers