Tuck In – Prepared Jake is going for GOLD

Jake Tucker is going for gold.

The Newry fighter makes his senior international debut at the Commonwealth Games tomorrow and the former underage of note isn’t looking to ease his way into adult competition.

The Emerald ABC middleweight is going to Birmingham to go all the way and has his sights set on the top of the podium.

“I am determined to push on and to try and take home the gold medal,” Tucker said when speaking to the Newry Democrat.

“I am definitely there to go all the way.”

Now he is working within the High Performance set-up the 21-year-old believes he is better placed now than ever to achieve that gold goal.

“To be fair it is the best of everything and we have the best strength and conditioning coaches, the best physio, the best nutritionists, we have got everything we need. There is nothing we don’t have, we have a physiologist and stuff to keep the head space right,” he adds before discussing the top two inches further.

“If you a feeling a bit down it is good for that but even the simple things like having the right mentality, because if you are too negative then it will show in your boxing and just having the right mentality to box perfectly is a big thing of boxing.”

It’s an exciting time for Tucker, although his Commonwealth Games experience could have been made that bit more special if his brother Kane, was selected.

The elder of the two punching siblings was a surprise omission for the panel. It’s something that his younger brother admits was disappointing but also something he claims he can use as motivational fuel.

“It is disappointing and he is obviously very disappointed as well,” he commented.

“I think he knows that is the way boxing goes sometimes and there are plenty more competitions ahead of him.

“I feel that I have a strong enough drive, I suppose it does drive me a bit more the fact he didn’t get picked and stuff. I definitely want to take home a medal and hopefully gold.”