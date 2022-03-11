“Trust me, Thomas Carty has a very tough fight” – Hearn breaks down Irish undercard bouts

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] faces a former world champion, Caoimhin Agyarko [10(7)-0] is under pressure to look good with a Belfast homecoming looming, but early days heavyweight Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] may have the toughest of the Irish interest undercard fights tomorrow, according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss suggests Poland’s Michal Boloz is coming to Nottingham with bad intentions and is determined to cause an upset on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s challenge to WBA world champion Leigh Wood.

“Thomas Carty has a very tough fight against Boloz, trust me. I just got a message saying Boloz is coming to win,” Hearn told Irish-boxing.com when discussing the undercard.

The Matchroom boss hasn’t gone too big on Gary Cully during fight week it’s apparent the promoter has heard good things but wants to reserve judgment for himself.

However, he did at least admit the Kildare lightweight faces a very tough fight against Miguel Vazquez.

Hearn notes how “a lot of people are talking about Gary Cully as a kid that can go on and win the world lightweight title, we’ll have to see how good he is. He has a very tough fight against Vasquez.”

The Essex fight maker hasn’t been shy about going big when it comes to middleweight Agyarko and told Irish-boxing.com ‘Black Thunder’ could be Belfast new star.

“You’ve got Caoimhin Agyarko who could well be the next big star coming out of Belfast and Michael Conlan as well,” he adds before patting himself on the back.

“When you have 3000 Irish coming you have to put on some Irish fighters, so I think we’ve done a good job for them.”