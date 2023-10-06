‘Trojan’ Battle – Caoimhin Agyarko WILL fight Williamson in Belfast

The war of words is over – it’s now time for Caoimhin Agyarko and Troy Williamson to go to war for real.

The Belfast light middleweight will fight the recent British title challenger on the Conlan Boxing and Matchroom co-promotion on December 2.

It’s a fight that has been talked about since early summer and a possible pairing that has generated a lot of talk, debate, and thus fan interest.

Williamson has been loud in his suggestions the popular Irish prospect wasn’t keen on the fight, while Eddie Hearn claimed ‘Black Thunder’ had turned it down for November 25 and the Katie Taylor undercard.

Responding to Hearn’s comments the 26-year-old Irish-boxing.com that he had no issue fighting the British battler but felt he needed more time before taking the step up.

Agyarko wanted to give his hand injury more healing time and a full camp under Joe McNally before fighting ‘Trojan’ or the like.

“Troy was offered to us for the end of September by Matchroom. After discussing with my team, I felt it was important for me to have one more fight with Joe McNally my new trainer, before stepping into a fight like Troy,” he said.

“You’ve got to remember I’m coming off a long layoff and serious hand surgery, I’ve not had a full camp yet with Joe without an injury.

“People need to remember it’s my career and I won’t be pushed or pressured into a fight I don’t feel is the right move for me by anyone.”

A compromise seems to have been reached as a mouthwatering clash between Agyarko and Williamson will play out at the SSE Arena on DAZN broadcast bill that will be headlined by Michael Conlan versus Jordan Gill and includes a massive Tyrone McKenna versus Lewis Crocker fight.