Treacy and Tyndall share another new beginning on The Beginning Card

Matthew Tyndall and Oisin Treacy go from fighting each other in their first-ever amateur fight to fighting beside each other in their first pro outing.

The Bray duo are two of three debutants on JB Promotions’ first-ever bill and will punch for pay for the first time on the same Red Cow-hosted fight night this Friday.

It’s an occasion made all the more special by the fact they are close friends and regular sparring partners, not to mention it won’t be the first time they embarked on new beginnings together.

The pair’s first-ever fight was against each other when they were just kids.

“Matthew and Oisin had their first ever exhibition against each other when they were just babies.

“It’s crazy to think I’ve signed both and they will now make their debuts together,” JB Promotions boss Jay Byrne told Irish-boxing.com.

Tyndall and Treacy, who debut on a card that includes Luke Keeler, Tony McGlynn, Senan Kelly, Declan Geraghty and Glenn Byrne, have worked together throughout camp and according to Byrne carry a team ethic into the fight night.

“The respect they have for each other is great. I have witnessed them sparring all through camp alongside Glenn [Byrne], it’s great to see real team morale between the three of them.

“It’s a very special night for Bray having both lads debut together and not too far from home. I genuinely believe both lads will go far in the sport and I hope to be part of every step of their journeys.”