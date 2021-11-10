Trainer Confirmed – Kurt Walker makes manager Michael Conlan his gym mate

Ireland’s latest pro Kurt Walker will train in the same gym and under the same coach as his manager Michael Conlan.

After spending the better part of a decade excelling in the Irish amateur system, a standout run culminating in an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, Walker today confirmed he was joining the paid ranks.

The European Union, European Games and Commonwealth Games medal winner confirmed Conlan Boxing and Top Rank will be fighting his promotional corner at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday.

Manning his corner come fight nights will be respected British trainer Adam Booth. Walker will be trained by the London based coach and will train out of the Boxing Booth Gym.

It means the 26-year-old, who will be managed by Michael and Jaime Conlan, will become a gym stablemate of one of the men guiding his career in world title hopeful Michael Conlan, a fighter he replaced in as Ireland’s #1 super bantamweight when the Olympic medal winner turned over.

Booth has successful Irish previous having coached Limerick’s Andy Lee to WBO middleweight world title success and Belfast’s Ryan Burnett to WBA and IBF bantamweight victory.

David Haye’s former coach is currently coaching Conlan, who is set to challenge Leigh Wood for his WBA ‘regular’ world title in the spring.

Walker, who has already spent time in the gym training alongside Conlan, becomes the latest Irish fighter through the doors and will camp in London once he has a fight date.

Speaking with regard to teaming up with Top Rank Walker said: “Signing with Top Rank, the best promoter in the game, is a dream come true. This will help me achieve my goal of becoming a world champion.

“Seeing how Top Rank builds their fighters into superstars was something that appealed to me. I also want to thank Michael and Jamie Conlan for making this a possibility, and alongside Top Rank, I have the utmost confidence that my team will guide me in the right direction.”