Toy Show Kid Surprised by Katie Taylor is now an Irish Champion

Not yet the Olympic glory Katie Taylor predicted but the young girl the Irish sensation famously surprised on the Late Late Toy Show enjoyed significant boxing success over the weekend.

Ella Thompson claimed an Irish title and was crowned Junior 1 Irish Champion at 46kg.

Thompson was only one of many young talents to win domestic honours over an action backed weekend at the home of Irish boxing.

However, many will recall her from the Late Late Toy Show in 2019 and will delight in the fact she continues to follow her Olympic 2028 dream.

Taylor surprised one of her biggest fans on the most-watched telecast of 2019, presenting her with gloves from her world title win over Christina Linardatou – and making ‘Joyful’s’ year in the process.

The undisputed lightweight world champion, who is currently mid-camp ahead of her eagerly anticipated homecoming clash with Chantelle Cameron, set for the 3 Arena and May 20, also delivered on a promise to do a training session with the now 15-year-old.

The two weight world champ and Olympic gold medal winner put Thompson through her paces and even sparred the young prospect in early 2020.

Trailblazing Taylor has often claimed the thing that makes her proudest is the number of females that populate boxing gyms these days – so no doubt she would have taken real joy in the huge number of female champions being confirmed over the weekend.

The success was noticed by current pros Ellie Scotney and Hannah Ranking, who both sent the young talent congratulatory tweet.

