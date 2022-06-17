‘Tough Rounds’ – Ricky Hatton spars protege Brett McGinty

Brett McGinty [5(1)-0] quickly went from getting advice from Ricky Hatton to receiving punches from his coach during a recent training session.

The British fight legend has been preparing for his ring return, a now postponed exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera, whilst coaching the Donegal fighter in Manchester.

It has meant the 23-year-old has spent time training alongside rather than just under the former world champion and also lead to him getting the Hatton experience firsthand.

The Hennessy Sports fighter has sparred with the former world champion and not just in move-around fashion.

Speaking recently ‘The Hitman’ confirmed he’d done eight ‘tough’ rounds with the prospect.

Discussing the fact Hatton was back in training and in good shape, before he registered victory in Doncaster a couple of weeks ago McGinty told Irish-boxing.com: “He’s training really hard, has shed a lot of weight and he’s getting into good shape. He’s been training hard with us now for his fight in July for the past five or six weeks and it’s definitely starting to show

“It’s good to be training alongside him. It’s good to see he still has the fire in the belly and motivation to get himself into fight shape again.”