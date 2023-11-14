Tough day at the European U22 Office for Team Ireland
It was a difficult day at the office for Team Ireland boxers contesting the European U22 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.
Four Irish teams were in continental action at the tournament and all suffered defeat.
St Pauls 63.5kg Shamie McDonagh contested his second prelim bout of the tournament, meeting Georgia’s Lasha Gangnidze in Bout 4 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session. The Georgian came away with the 5-0 decision, the bout was scored: 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 27:30.
James Whelan of Dublin Docklands lost in similar fashion to IBA Germany’s Danil Dadev 6 bouts later. The German came away with a 5-0 decision courtesy of 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 28: 29 card.
Whelan’s clubmate, 67kg Gareth Dowling, also exited the tournament via a points reverse. Dowling handed his opponent a standing eight count in the first round but Armenia’s Ararat Hartyunyan got his own back in the third and shaded a 3-2 split decision 29:28; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 29:28.
Rhys Owens couldn’t ensure a happy ending to a difficult day as the Erne BC boxer lost to Azerbaijan’s Maksud Khasmetov in Bout 4 of Ring B’s Evening Session. The lightweight gave a standing count in the 3rd round, by the judges found in favour of the Azerbaijani boxer, 29: 28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28.
Thirty-four teams with 299 boxers (202 men and 97 women) are in Budva. The participating teams are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, IBA-Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and IBA-Neutral.
The host city, Budva, has a special resonance for Team Ireland – it was the location of the 2022 Women’s European Championship, where the team came home with 3 gold, a silver and 2 bronze medals, topping the table in the process.
Team Ireland had a very successful campaign at the 2022 European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia, in March of that year, returning with 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. The golds were claimed by heavyweight and now Paris 2024 Olympian, Jack Marley, Lisa O’Rourke who would claim a World gold just 2 months later, and 54kg Niamh Fay.
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC
Support Staff:
Team Manager, Sean Crowley
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
R&J: Stephen Kelly
Draw sheets, team lists and previous results are available here
Session 3A results
Boxing2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session3A Results
Session 4B results
Boxing2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session4B Results
Session 5A results
Boxing2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session5A Results
Session 6B results
Boxing2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session6B Results
Session 7A results
Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session 7A results
Session 8B results
Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session 8B results
Session 9A results
Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session 9A results
Session 10B results
Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Session 10B results