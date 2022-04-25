Boxing is one of the most popular sports in the world. While it is brutal, there is a lot to be learned about a man who is willing to step into the ring. It takes strength and courage to box another opponent. When a boxer climbs to the top of the rankings, it is a miracle. They’ve trained extensively while beating the best boxers in the world. There is a good chance that you enjoy watching the latest boxing events whether they’re PPV or available for free. Within this guide, you’ll learn more about the top upcoming boxing bouts.

Tyson Fury Vs. Dillian Whyte

While most would’ve preferred to see Tyson Fury fight a different opponent, there is no denying the fact that Whyte is a stiff challenge. Fury was originally slated to fight Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. When that fight fell through, he had to pick a different opponent. Ultimately, Whyte was the best boxer he could find. While Fury doesn’t have the perfect physique, he is still a brilliant boxer who can tangle with the best. Since he has beaten the likes of Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, Otto Wallin, and Deontay Wilder, many believe Fury is the best heavyweight in the world.

He has never been beaten besides a controversial draw in December 2018 against Wilder. Since then, he has convincingly beaten Wilder twice by stoppage. He will look to topple fellow British boxer Whyte this weekend. Dillian has experimented with MMA and boxing. However, he is primarily a boxer with an impressive record. He lost to Anthony Joshua early in his career. He also lost to Alexander Povetkin but would later avenge that loss.

Some of Whyte’s biggest wins would come against Oscar Rivas, Joseph Parker, and Derek Chisora. He knocked out Chisora in the 11th round in late December 2018. Fury stopped Chisora in the 10th round. Regardless, it should be an interesting fight.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has been ridiculed constantly because he often refuses to fight the best opponents. Although he has only been officially beaten by Floyd Mayweather, many believe he lost to Gennady Golovkin in both fights. Some of the questionable fighters to take on Canelo include Rocky Fielding, Sergey Kovalev, Avni Yildirim, and others. Finally, he will take on a worthwhile opponent in Dmitry Bivol. Many believe that the contest could go either way. Canelo will try to take the super light heavyweight title on May 7, 2022. Many know little of the Russian fighter who is undefeated.

Bivol regularly fights the toughest opponents, including Jean Pascal, Joe Smith, and Umar Salamov. The upcoming bout will be available on DAZN's PPV service in Canada and the United States. Other fighters on the card include Zhang Zhilei and Montana Love.

Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano

Next, you’ll want to catch the upcoming bout between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. The boxer fights out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He is ranked as one of the best light middleweight boxers in the world. Jermell has been beaten once. He has also fought to a controversial draw. Charlo and Brian Castano fought before on July 17, 2021. Many believed that Castano should’ve won the upset decision, but the judges’ scores were all over the place. One scored the fight 117 to 111 for Charlo and that caused outrage from fans.

Many viewers thought Brian did enough to win the bout. After the controversial draw, the men have agreed to fight once again. That bout will take place on May 14, 2022.

George Kambosos Vs. Devin Haney

Australian boxer George Kambosos burst onto the scene with a shocking upset win over Teofimo Lopez. Few thought the Australian boxer would ever have a chance against Lopez. Nevertheless, George picked him apart from the first round to the last. Once again, the judges nearly blew the outcome with one judge giving the fight to Lopez who was battered throughout. George is undefeated.

He will face Devin Haney on June 5, 2022, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Haney has played it safe so far by fighting Yuriokis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, and Joseph Diaz. Surprisingly, the latter nearly toppled him. The bout should be a good one for boxing fans.