Top Rank give Michael Conlan Luis-Alberto Lopez world title fight UPDATE

Top Rank are close to confirming a world title fight between Micheal Conlan [18(9)-1(1)] and IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez [27(15)-2(0)].

Brad Jacobs was in England last weekend for the epic encounter between Anthony Yarde and Artur Beterbiev and took time to speak about Top Rank’s plans Conaln and Lopez.

The promotional outfit’s Chief Operating Officer confirmed there is an across-the-board willingness to make the fight and that talks have so far been positive.

He also hinted that Ireland may host the clash.

“It’s certainly a fight we are looking to make,” he told International Boxing News.

“A date is not set for that fight yet but we are getting there. That will be a sensational event. Mick is such a big draw everywhere but especially in Ireland, to fight for a world title there would be special.”

🥊 MICK’s MAGIC NIGHT?!



Top Rank’s @bradleyajacobs TALKS the importance of @mickconlan11 challenging @Venadolopez1 in Ireland!💥



IBF Featherweight title on the line‼️



📺 WATCH HERE! https://t.co/vLXhbr6kpb pic.twitter.com/hGoVpBefL1 — International Boxing News (@IntBoxingNews) January 31, 2023

Lopez claimed the title with a points win over former Patrick Hyland and Carl Frampton foe, Josh Warrington in Leeds on the same night December 10 night Conlan was stopping Karim Guerfi in Belfast.

The impressive away day win instantly made the Mexican world title-hungry Conlan’s number 1 target – and it seems he will get his man.

There was initial talk of a March 17 fight in either Belfast or New York, but a cut suffered by Marriagga against Warrington meant that date proved too soon.

May 13 is now the date being churned out by the rumour mill and Belfast appears the most likely destination.

Conlan Boxing were still keen to run a show at the SSE Arena on March 17 and explored the option of teaming up with BT Sports and Queensberry. However, a card that would have involved Irish debuts for Willo Hayden and Pierce O’Leary no longer appears likely.