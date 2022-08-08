Top of the Team Podium – Team NI finish top of Commonwealth Games medal table
Team NI topped the medal standings at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, taking home 5 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.
Boxing is Northern Ireland’s most successful sport at the Commonwealths with 61 medals, including 13 golds, 19 silvers and 29 bronze medal bronze, prior to the 2022 games. That tally has risen to 18 golds, 20 silver and 30 bronze, respectively.
Team NI’s golds came from European U22 bronze medallist and European silver medallist, Dylan Eagleson, World no. 5 and now three-time CWG medallist, Michaela Walsh, 57kg Jude Gallagher, 63kg World Champion Amy Broadhurst, contesting at 60kg, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and now double CWG medallist, Aidan Walsh. The team’s silver came through 50kg Carly McNaul, and bronze through 70kg Eireann Nugent.
Wales Rosie Eccles, who got the win over Eireann Nugent, went on to claim 70kg gold – so, too, did Nihat Nihat of India, who got the decision over Nicole Clyde in the 48kg quarter final.
India also managed seven medals at the prestigious tournament but Team NI finished top of the team podium by virtue of their superior gold medal haul.
Scotland finished third and England fourth.
N.I Commonwealth Team:
48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC – Quarter Finalist
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC – Silver medallist
51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC– Quarter Finalist
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC– Gold medallist
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC- Gold medallist
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC– Gold medallist
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC– Gold medallist
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC– Bronze medallist
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC– Gold medallist
75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC
Performance Lead: John Conlan
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coaches:
Liam Corr
Rory McShane
Jay Delaney
Support Team
Damian Martin
Lorcan McGee