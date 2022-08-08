Top of the Team Podium – Team NI finish top of Commonwealth Games medal table

Team NI topped the medal standings at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, taking home 5 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Boxing is Northern Ireland’s most successful sport at the Commonwealths with 61 medals, including 13 golds, 19 silvers and 29 bronze medal bronze, prior to the 2022 games. That tally has risen to 18 golds, 20 silver and 30 bronze, respectively.

Team NI’s golds came from European U22 bronze medallist and European silver medallist, Dylan Eagleson, World no. 5 and now three-time CWG medallist, Michaela Walsh, 57kg Jude Gallagher, 63kg World Champion Amy Broadhurst, contesting at 60kg, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and now double CWG medallist, Aidan Walsh. The team’s silver came through 50kg Carly McNaul, and bronze through 70kg Eireann Nugent.

Wales Rosie Eccles, who got the win over Eireann Nugent, went on to claim 70kg gold – so, too, did Nihat Nihat of India, who got the decision over Nicole Clyde in the 48kg quarter final.

India also managed seven medals at the prestigious tournament but Team NI finished top of the team podium by virtue of their superior gold medal haul.

Scotland finished third and England fourth.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC – Quarter Finalist

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC – Silver medallist

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC– Quarter Finalist

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC– Gold medallist

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC- Gold medallist

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC– Gold medallist

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC– Gold medallist

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC– Bronze medallist

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC– Gold medallist

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

Performance Lead: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee