Top Boxing Betting Sites and Sportsbooks in Canada

Boxing is a sport with a long and turbulent history, and many feel that it is still in crisis. This is

mainly due to the rise of other fighting competitions like UFC. However, the sport is in a better

spot compared to the 50s, 60s and 70s. The concern for athletes’ health is significantly higher.

Also, gambling businesses are more involved and provide better financial support, and many

streaming platforms allow viewers to tune in. What’s more, thanks to live betting, the matches

can be more exciting for the spectators, including those who cannot attend in person.

The upcoming year is filled with amazing bouts, like Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix, so it would be

a good idea to find bookmakers where you can place your bets. Here, we will focus on online

casino and betting sites in Canada with great coverage of boxing markets.

WeltBet

A relatively new operator that has a great sportsbook section as well as an online casino

section. They have great coverage in terms of boxing betting markets, and you can also place

wagers on bouts that will take place in a few months. Since it is operated by Curacao-based

company Bellona N.V., the operator is legally allowed to support blockchain transactions. When

it comes to promotions, they are very generous with reasonable wagering requirements (12x –

15x the bonus + deposit amount).

20Bet

This is an operator managed by TechSolutions Group, and it went live in 2020. It’s a safe online

casino that is crypto-friendly and has an array of ongoing promotions for sports betting. It is

regarded as a top casino that accept NeoSurf at PlaySafeCasino and has received praise from

multiple other reviewers and users. As far as betting markets go, 20Bet has amazing coverage

for both regular and live wagers. They even offer live streams of certain matches, and they have

an app for Android and iOS.

22Bet

The same company that manages 20Bet (TechSolutions Group) is behind this operator. As a

result, the site has a similar layout and an app version that players can download for Android

and iOS. 22bet is more focused on casino players as it has different promotions for gambling

tournaments on slot machine games. It also has a better selection of bingo and lottery games.

However, when it comes to boxing, there aren’t any differences in terms of bouts and market

coverage.

FanDuel

A highly regulated sportsbook that has a massive user base in the US and Canada. It started as

a web-based prediction market game, and then it pivoted to fantasy sports. Although DFS is

their bread and butter, this operator has a great selection of online casino games, and of

course, they are a reputable bookmaker. The number one competitor of FanDuel is DraftKings

as they also established their brand through DFS. There were even stories of potential mergers

of these two companies, but that was called off in 2017.

When it comes to boxing betting, the operator has a market coverage that is on par with other

brands that we mentioned here. What’s more, they also allow you to wager on matches months

in advance. The only thing holding it back is the lack of promotions that are specifically tailored

for boxing bets.

bet365

This is one of the biggest brands in the iGaming industry, with an international presence. It is

regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission in Ontario, which makes it a safe choice for

Canadian players. Those who wish to bet on boxing will find that bet365 has an incredible

selection of markets:

● Round betting

● Punches thrown

● Punches landed

● Method of victory

● Total rounds

It’s worth pointing out that this is a massive brand name, and many players don’t like the idea of

making the rich richer. After the earnings report that revealed how “the boss” earned over 200

million pounds in a year, many have decided to support smaller businesses. Just like in any

other market, monopolies can never be beneficial in the long run, and players are aware of that.

Still, it is a great site with lots of promotions and a strong loyalty program, which is why it

deserves a spot on this list.

Conclusion

These were some of the top choices for sportsbooks in Canada where you can bet on boxing.

Our goal was to recommend safe and regulated sites that have been praised by other boxing

fans. That being said, there are plenty of other options out there, so anyone is welcome to do

their research and find the site they deem superior. In fact, if you use multiple sites with different

bookmakers, you are more likely to find better odds. What’s more, you might come across

opportunities for arbitrage bets where you get to win money regardless of the outcome.