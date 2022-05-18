Top 5 reasons to follow Irish boxers

As one of the country’s most popular sports, Ireland has punched well above its weight when it comes to the global boxing scene.

Boxing is one of the most popular sports in Ireland, with countless spectators following the sport and plenty of Irish men and women competing for themselves.

The Emerald Isle has enjoyed its fair share of success in the sport over the decades, with some of the very best boxers of all time hailing from the island.

From former champions, such as Steve Collins, Barry McGuigan, and Jimmy McLarnin, to recent competitors, such as Katie Taylor, Carl Frampton, and Kellie Harrington, there is no shortage of incredible Irish athletes competing in the sport.

So, whether you’re already a boxing fan or are looking for a new sport to follow, read on. Today, we reveal the top five reasons to follow Irish boxers.

5. The Irish are bold and fearless – they put their all into the sport

The Irish are known across the world for their bold and fearless spirit, something which goes a long way in offering great success in the sport of boxing.

One of the most famous quotes about the Irish reads, “In reckless courage, power of inspiring dread, sense of personal merit, and frankness of speech, the Irish hero is inferior to none.”

This perfectly sums up the fearlessness of the Irish, from ancient Irish heroes to modern-day sportspeople and those standing up for what they believe in. All Irish boxers display this courage when they enter the ring, showing their determination to defeat their opponent.

So, if you want to watch an incredible match, then this is one of the reasons to follow Irish boxers

4. Great female representation – doing it for the girls

Boxing is often considered to be a male-dominated sport due to the masculine culture and violent nature of competing. However, there are plenty of Irish female boxers doing it for the girls… and doing it very well, might we add.

Perhaps the most well-known female boxer in Ireland – and one of the most well-known in the world – is Katie Taylor.

Katie Taylor is an Irish professional boxer hailing from Bray in County Wicklow. She boasts the title of two-weight world champion, as well as being the current undisputed lightweight champion, having held the World Boxing Association title since 2017 and the International Boxing Federation title since 2018, among many others.

Taylor’s huge success in the sport has provided inspiration for young Irish women competing in the sport, with many fantastic female athletes climbing the rankings behind her.

Another well-known figure in the sport in Ireland is Kellie Harrington. Harrington is an Irish amateur boxer from County Dublin who won Gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She has won various other medals throughout her amateur career, including Gold in the lightweight division at the 2018 Women’s World Boxing Championships and silver in the 2016 Women’s World Boxing Championships.

3. Supporting home-grown talent – gotta support the home team

Next up on our list of reasons to follow Irish boxers is the importance of supporting home-grown talent. Irish people share a sense of familiarity and camaraderie unlike any other nation in the world, and most of us are happy to support when we see those from our home country doing well.

Whether you live in Ireland right now or just boast Irish heritage, supporting Irish boxers is a great way to show your Irish pride. There’s nothing quite like seeing those from your home country succeed on the world stage, especially when you hail from a country as small as Ireland!

2. Encourage future athletes to take part in the sport – carry the torch

There is nothing more inspiring than seeing your home country perform well. So, one of the top reasons to support Irish boxers is to encourage future athletes to take part in the sport.

Observing the success and support received by current World Champions will encourage younger competitors to get involved in the sport at a grassroots level. Being taught by former Irish champions such as Barry McGuigan also helps ensure future success in the sport for Irish athletes.

1. You’ll get to celebrate plenty of wins – Irish boxers are some of the best in the world

Our number one reason to follow Irish boxers is undoubtedly their huge success on the international boxing scene. It is not uncommon to hear of Irish boxers winning major World Championship Titles or Olympic Medals. So, supporting Irish athletes in the sport will ensure you get to celebrate plenty of wins.

Some of the most successful names in the sport include Steve Collins, the two-weight world champion from Dublin who famously defeated Chris Eubank, Barry McGuigan, Jack Dempsey, Carl Frampton, and Katie Taylor. With such an impressive roster of athletes, we are sure there will be plenty more to come in the future.