Top 5 Pound-For-Pound Irish Boxers in October 2021

Famed for producing some of the best professional boxers over the years, Ireland will always be renowned as a hotbed of pugilism. Numerous world champions in various weight divisions have emerged from the Emerald Isle, which is arguably why the sport continues to maintain such a strong following.

While hand-to-hand combat has been practiced by humans for millennia, the sporting origins of boxing date back to fist-fighting contests during the earliest recorded civilisations. The earliest depiction of boxing was found on a Sumerian relief in Iraq, while there are images of boxing contests in ancient Egyptian monuments. These days boxing remains hugely popular in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries, especially when it comes to betting.

Jono Carroll – Super Featherweight

Hailing originally from Dublin, 29-year-old Jono Carroll actually started his professional fighting career in Australia, before pursuing opportunities in the Prizefighter Series, promoted by Barry Hearn and aired on Sky Sports. After winning the lightweights division in those contests, progress continued and Carrol won all of his first 15 professional bouts.

Boasting an overall record of 23 fights, with 20 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, Carroll is eager to step up his game and challenge for world titles. His most recent bout ended in victory against Andy Vences, beating the American via majority decision in Florida. Based on his overall record, according to BoxRec pound-for-pound rankings, Carroll is the highest rated Irishman.

Dennis Hogan – Super Welterweight

Although he is now an adopted Australian, Kilcullen native Dennis “Hurricaine” Hogan has never lost his Irish roots. The 36-year-old has also enjoyed shots at world titles, during his extensive and largely successful professional boxing career, although the best opportunities may now have passed him by.

Hogan won all of his first 20 fights in Australia, before venturing more into the international circuit as his profile began to rise. In total and since debuting in 2011, Hogan has posted a record of 28 wins, 4 defeats and 1 draw. However, after losing three world title shots in a row since 2019, the next fight against Tommy Brown in November could make or break his career.

Michael Conlan – Featherweight

Currently listed as the number one rated contender in the WBA featherweight rankings, Michael Conlan could be the next Irish boxer to get a world title shot, having recently beaten fellow Irishman TJ Doheny to claim the WBA interim featherweight title. Hailing from Belfast, he represented both Ireland and Northern Ireland at amateur level.

Since turning professional, Michael Conlan has thus far been untouchable in his rise to prominence. He boasts a perfect unbeaten record of 16 wins from 16 fights, with 8 via knockout and 8 by decision. Options are open for Michael Conlan as to who he might fight next, although he will be eager to get another step closer to landing a title belt.

Gary O’Sullivan – Light Middleweight

Beating the man from Cork takes some doing and through his career, Gary O’Sullivan has only lost four fights, all of which were against former or future world champions. That indicates how powerful he has been contending for top honours, throughout an excellent boxing career. Known as ‘Spike’ amongst fans, he has faced the best opponents his division can offer.

O’Sullivan fought mostly at middleweight and super welterweight, posting an overall record of 34 wins and 4 defeats. His most recent victory was against Nodar Robakidze of Georgia in May this year. The next opponent for O’Sullivan has already been agreed, with the Irishman set to face Patrick Teixeira of Brazil, although broadcaster DAZN has yet to confirm the date.

Jason Quigley – Middleweight

Our final pugilist ranking amongst the best pound-for-pound Irish boxers is Jason Quigley, who held the NABF middleweight title between March 2017 and July 2019, which included one successful defence. The man from Ballybofey in Donegal is tipped for a promising future, having posted an excellent record of 19 wins and just the 1 loss in 20 professional bouts.

Quigley is back on the rise following his defeat against Tureano Johnson in 2019, having won his last 3 fights against Abraham Cordero, Fernando Marin, then Shane Mosley Jr. in May of this year. Eddie Hearn has offered Quigley a shot at the WBO middleweight title, amidst ongoing talks for a fight against unbeaten Demetrius Andrade. That would be a spectacular opportunity for the Irishman.