Top 5 Best Betting Sites in Ireland for Sports Betting

There are hundreds of sportsbooks to find across the internet, and it can be difficult to decide which are worth your time and which aren’t. So, our experts have picked out the best sports betting sites available to punters in Ireland and let you know exactly what makes them the best. And if you want to go shopping around on your own, we’ve got some tips and tricks for helping you tell the gold from the riff-raff.

Our experts believe that Bet365 is the best sports betting site available in Ireland at the moment.

Bet365 – Best Sports Betting Site Overall

BetVictor – Best Site for Unique Betting Odds

NoviBet – Best Betting Site for Live Betting

Betway – Best Site for eSports Options

William Hill – Best Mobile Betting Site

Best Sport Betting Sites in Ireland Rated and Reviewed

Our experts reviewed and researched all of the sports betting sites on our list and more to ensure they were suggesting the best sites for readers. Below is what our experts thought of these great sites.

1. Bet365 – Best Overall

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

bet365 is one of the top online sportsbooks in the industry. Known for its fantastic range of betting markets, sports, and offers, it is no wonder that it sits at the top of our list. Offering some of the best odds on top sports, tournaments, and events from around the globe, sports fanatics love playing here. Whether it is football, boxing, cricket, or rugby, bet365 has it. Place parlay bets, money lines, straight bets, and more at one of the top sportsbooks, and featuring top new customer offers, too, there is something for everyone at bet365.

Pros: Cons: Well-established sportsbook Wagering requirements Great range of sports Plenty of betting markets

2. BetVictor – Best Betting Odds

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Next on the list is BetVictor and its renowned sportsbook. With a great variety of sports to place all types of bets on, BetVictor is one of the best places to play. Also fully compatible with mobile devices, BetVictor has a dedicated mobile app that players can download to their smartphones and still experience all of the same fantastic features as they would at the site on a desktop. Sports fans in Ireland can place money lines, parlays, pre-game and in-play bets at BetVictor, and if there are any issues, the platform has a live chat support team working around the clock to assist.

Pros: Cons: Recognised brands Lack of live-streaming sports Range of markets 24/7 live chat support

3. NoviBet – Best Live Betting Site

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

This sportsbook site is known for offering great quality sports betting services, alongside first-rate customer service and a mobile-friendly and user-friendly platform. With fantastic promotions on offer across a wide range of sports, players will never get bored at Novibet. The platform offers its sportsbook via a dedicated mobile app that mirrors its desktop version. Irish players can expect the same top-tier quality options while playing on the go at this top Irish sportsbook. The platform is also recognised in the industry for its innovation, credibility, and community among players, just another reason why Novibet has made it onto the list of best sports betting sites in Ireland.

Pros: Cons: Dedicated mobile app Country Restrictions Community feel Great range of betting markets

4. Betway – Best Esports Betting Options

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

One of the biggest sportsbooks globally, players can expect to find some of the best odds, offers, and promotions when playing at Betway. With an easy-to-navigate website that is easy on the eye, it is no wonder that once players start at Betway, they just keep coming back. Place your parlays, money lines, pre-game bets, and more on all of your favourite sports, whether it’s the Premier League or an annual tournament such as Wimbledon. Not only this, but there are some of the most competitive offers around at Betway as it continually challenges itself to improve and compete with its fellow sportsbooks.

Pros: Cons: Great offers and promotions Promotions don’t last long Competitive sportsbook Mobile app

5. William Hill – Best Site on Mobile

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Finally, we have William Hill. One of the most recognisable names in the industry, players can place their bets on a wealth of sports with fantastic offers and a strong betting market. Build your own odds, request a bet, live betting, you name it, William Hill has it. The site has a simple layout that makes it easy for players to use and navigate around, and it is no different for its mobile app offerings. Download the dedicated William Hill sportsbook app on your iOS and Android devices for all of the same fantastic features you can take on the go!

Pros: Cons: 400+ football markets Doesn’t accept Skrill or Neteller Range of betting options Mobile app

How Our Experts Choose the Best Betting Sites in Ireland

We’ve detailed our top 5 sports betting sites in Ireland, but what makes us say these are the best? We hold all betting sites to strict standards, ensuring they provide the best service to our readers. Here’s a rundown of what we expect from the best betting sites in Ireland:

Sports Betting Markets and Games

What’s the point of a betting site if it doesn’t offer a good range of betting markets? There isn’t one, which is why we like to see a good range of sports markets on offer at the top online betting sites. A punter should be able to boot up a betting site and find anything they could want to bet on, from football to MMA and everything in between.

The cream of the crop sportsbooks also come with companion online casino services, usually sat side by side. This combination of betting and casino games — and sometimes even poker — means a site can be a one-stop shop for all your gambling needs!

Competitive Odds & Depth of Betting Markets

Of course, sports betting is a competitive business. The best sportsbooks are chomping at the bit to get you to place your bet with them, so we like to see the top betting sites offering consistently good odds across their sports markets. This means smaller house edges and better punter advantages.

Additionally, not only should the odds be good, but we want the top sports betting sites to offer deep betting markets as well as wide ones. This means many different bet types on the same sport/event. Only offering moneyline bets isn’t enough; we want options.

Options for Customer Support

Whether users encounter an issue with the site, an error with their payments, or just have a query, there should be a competent support service in place to help them. The top betting sites won’t just have a simple email system either. We expect multiple contact options, including live chat and an expansive FAQ section, and all help should be prompt and polite. Also important, the support service shouldn’t be buried in the small print or stuck in the depths of the FAQ page. Customer service must be easy to find and use.

Payment Methods

We don’t all manage our finances in the same way, which is why the best online betting sites need to offer multiple payment options for us to make deposits and collect our winnings. We want a diverse range of methods available for both deposit and withdrawal — like debit cards, e-wallets and bank transfers — and they should all be trusted and secure.

Additionally, we don’t like to see strict limits on transactions. Punters shouldn’t have to fork out an arm and a leg just to start placing bets, and we want to be able to cash out before we hit triple digits.

User Interface and Security

The best betting sites strive for a peak user experience. This means the interface should be simple to navigate and pleasant to look at. We don’t want cluttered screens with meaningless live feeds and overwhelming statistics and data.

Additionally, user experience should extend to top-notch security. A punter can’t enjoy themselves if they’re constantly worrying about the safety of their financial and personal data. So, we want to see encryption employed across the site, especially over transactions.

Betting Offers and Promotions

A major advantage of making bets online is the promotions up for grabs on sports betting sites. If you’re playing at a top betting site, you’ll find a slew of incredible promotions on offer. These can grant you perks like bonus funds and cashback on losses. A keen mind can use bonuses to make the most from every euro they wager, especially when betting across multiple sites. Stay tuned for additional information about bonuses later in this article.

Availability on Mobile Devices

Online gambling is increasingly moving onto mobile devices. The convenience of having your betting slip available from your pocket whenever you need it, being able to check updates and keep an eye on your winnings, can’t be understated. So, we like to see betting sites offering full mobile compatibility.

At the very least, we expect the top betting sites to be accessible from mobile web browsers. But the best of the best will offer exclusive sportsbook mobile apps. These apps provide streamlined experiences that take full advantage of the mobile platform.

Steps to Signing up for an Online Betting Site

Click the link of your chosen betting site from our list. Click ‘register’ to start making your account Fill in your personal details — name, age, address, email, etc. If you have a promo code, enter it here Verify your account — prove your identity as soon as you can to avoid issues when you try to withdraw later Make your first deposit Get betting!

Most Popular Sports Betting Bonuses

You can find a range of bonuses on offer at the top Irish sports betting sites. More than just the welcome bonus, these promotions keep punters, both new and old, propped up with additional funds and rewards. Some of the exciting promotions you can find on offer at the top betting sites are:

Welcome Offers.

Free Bets Promotions.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bonuses.

Event-Specific Offers.

Matched Deposits Promos.

Referral Bonuses.

VIP / Loyalty Rewards.

No Deposit Promotions.

Common Sports Betting Markets Available

The best betting sites in Ireland offer a wide range of betting markets across all your favourite sports. Offering so many different markets means that punters will be able to find the betting experience they’re after. Some sports betting sites will also offer non-sports markets, allowing players to bet on more unique events and outcomes. Some of the most popular sports markets include:

Football

Cricket

Golf

American Football

Tennis

Rugby

Horse Racing

Motorsports

Snooker

Esports

Boxing

If you are a big football betting fan, like many sports bettors, check out our list of the Top 10 Best Football Betting Sites by clicking here.

Tips to Help You Pick a Safe Online Betting Site

While we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you with our top picks, you still might have some other sports betting sites that have caught your interest. In this case, we have some helpful tips to help you make sure your chosen betting site is safe and trustworthy.

Solid Licensing — one of the surefire ways to know a betting site is reliable is by looking for its gambling licence. You can usually find it at the bottom of the website. Trustworthy licences include the UKGC, MGA, CGL, and AGCC.

— one of the surefire ways to know a betting site is reliable is by looking for its gambling licence. You can usually find it at the bottom of the website. Trustworthy licences include the UKGC, MGA, CGL, and AGCC. Good Reputation — it might seem obvious, but you should check out website reviews from other customers. Take some of them with a pinch of salt, but you can tell a lot about a betting site from its reputation with existing users.

— it might seem obvious, but you should check out website reviews from other customers. Take some of them with a pinch of salt, but you can tell a lot about a betting site from its reputation with existing users. Encryption security — if a website features encryption security, it will usually announce this proudly, as it’s a great stamp of authenticity. Betting sites with encryption security protect not only their own data but also yours, especially your financial information. This is an essential security measure, so don’t trust a site without it.

— if a website features encryption security, it will usually announce this proudly, as it’s a great stamp of authenticity. Betting sites with encryption security protect not only their own data but also yours, especially your financial information. This is an essential security measure, so don’t trust a site without it. Fair Terms and Conditions — No one likes to read through terms and conditions, but it can be the difference between an exciting betting experience and a spiralling nightmare. Ensure the sports betting site you’ve chosen has reasonable T&Cs and doesn’t have any little clauses to catch you out. Most importantly, check out the payments and bonuses sections of the T&Cs.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best site for sports betting in Ireland?

The best betting website in Ireland will vary from person to person, depending on the betting markets you’re after and the bets you want to place. However, our favourite betting site is Bet365.

What betting site is the most trustworthy?

Our picks for the top 5 betting sites in Ireland are all trustworthy. To check if the site you’re playing on is legitimate, scroll down and investigate its gambling licence. If a betting site has one or more strong licences, you know you can trust it.

Can I win real money at a betting site?

Yes. In Ireland, you can place bets with real money betting sites and receive cash payouts if you win.

Are sports betting sites in Ireland safe?

Yes. Sports betting sites must receive approval from the Irish government to operate in Ireland. These sites must be licenced to be approved, so you know they’re fair and will protect your financial and personal data.

