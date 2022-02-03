‘Too Far?’ – Carl Frampton Mates Troll him after Old Firm result

Carl Frampton’s friends took rubbing salt in wounds to new levels on Wednesday night.

‘The Jackal’ was already smarting after watching Rangers dominated and defeated by Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Celtic cruised to a 3-0 win at Parkhead to replace their fierce rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Every Ranger supporter knows what follows such a defeat and braced themselves for some serious stick and slagging

However, none got it worse than the former unified and two-weight world champion, as his mates went into the low-blow territory.

They sent Frampton a photograph of a seemingly delighted Barry McGuigan sporting in a Celtic kit.

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Frampton joked: “Is this an example of a joke being taken too far when about 10 of your so called mates send you this picture?”

Is this an example of a joke being taken too far when about 10 of your so called mates send you this picture? pic.twitter.com/5XvEf7ggvi — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 3, 2022

As a Rangers fan Frampton, who is also an avid Crusaders supporter, would be Celtic jeresey adverse and it’s fair to say Barry McGuigan isn’t his favourite person.

The Irish fight legends worked together for nigh on a decade before a nasty split in August 2017. The legal action, taken by both, then saw details of the relationship and its demise enter the public forum.

The wounds with regard the separation are still not healed and bad blood remains. However, the retired Frampton is still able to laugh at himself and the situation.