Tony McGlynn backs Jay Byrne to get his career moving

Tony McGlynn is confident he’ll start a pothole-free boxing journey with Jay Byrne at the wheel this coming Friday.

The Dublin fighter has had a bumpy pro ride since turning over, with fights regularly falling through and dates being cancelled.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has only fought three times since making his paid bow in 2019 and has seen two mouthwatering BUI Celtic title fights with Belfast star James McGivern, among other bouts, fall by the wayside.

It’s proved frustrating for McGlynn but it hasn’t deterred him and he is now ready to reap the rewards of not giving in.

The Pete Taylor-trained former Crumlin amateur, who fights for the first time since March of last year at the Warehouse, Red Cow this Friday, has teamed up with JB Promotions and is excited about what the future holds.

“I’ve suffered with fights falling through since I turned over. I’ve done back-to-back camps, been in the gym, and then fights fall through. There is nothing I can do about that. You just have to keep the head down and hope something happens – and now you’ve Jay going into management,” ‘he tells Irish-boxing.com before backing his former sparring partner to get things rolling.

“I know Jay years, even from the amateurs, I used to help him out sparring when he was preparing for fights. He’s given me a road map. He has fights already there sorted for me. It’s more than I’ve ever got. I needed to have that put in front of me and now I know what I have coming up. It’s great because you know you can’t go and act the boll*x, you know what’s next so you have to stay in the gym. I’m 25 so I need to get a good run of fights.”

Despite the frustration, McGlynn, who fights Lukasz Barabas on Friday, has never questioned his place in the sport.

“It’s the type of sport it is, it happens to everyone. It’s a nasty game you have to try and keep your head and stay in the gym.

“I just can’t wait to get back in the ring. I’m sharp now I just have to cut the weight. I never really stopped. The longest I’ve been away from the gym was six weeks and that was because I broke my rib.”

