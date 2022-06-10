Tony Browne faces Brazilian KO Artist in Crossroads Fight

Tony Browne [6-1] faces a sink-or-swim genuine crossroads fight in America tomorrow.

It’s back to Brazilians for the Dub as he follows up his American debut against former UFC fighter Leandro Silva with a clash against a seemingly dangerous Sao Paulo native.

‘Super Fly’ takes on the #2 ranked Brazilian super middleweight Lucas de Abreu Martins [13(11)-1(1)] in New York.

Martins’ record suggests he is a puncher and in some quarters he’s deemed a prospect worth keeping an eye on. When you consider 11 of the 28-year-old’s 13 wins have come inside the distance, with nine of those stoppages coming inside the first two rounds, you can see why.

Martins did suffer defeat the last time he fought in New York but it came against hihgly rated Matchroom prospect Diego Pacheco.

He is the best fighter Browne has signed to fight and will at the very least test the Steven O’Rourke trained super middle.

The fight takes place on a the 42nd instalment of Rockin’ Fights at the Paramount.

Browne finally got out on a Star Boxing card when he registered victory over Leandro Silva on a card in Schenectady at The Rivers Casino last time out.

That win saw the previously very active operator put a period of inactivity, as well as a first career defeat, behind him. Speaking after that reverse he revealed he was keen to kick on, hinted a challenge awaited, and said Star Boxing had star man plans for him.

“Star Boxing are gonna’ be hosting a lot of shows, so my team will be keeping me busy. I’m looking to push on now and get involved in some good fights in the near future. It’s great to be back in the mix and I’m excited about what the future holds,” Browne told irish-boxing.com.