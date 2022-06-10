Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Tony Browne faces Brazilian KO Artist in Crossroads Fight

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Tony Browne [6-1] faces a sink-or-swim genuine crossroads fight in America tomorrow.

It’s back to Brazilians for the Dub as he follows up his American debut against former UFC fighter Leandro Silva with a clash against a seemingly dangerous Sao Paulo native.

‘Super Fly’ takes on the #2 ranked Brazilian super middleweight Lucas de Abreu Martins [13(11)-1(1)] in New York.

Martins’ record suggests he is a puncher and in some quarters he’s deemed a prospect worth keeping an eye on. When you consider 11 of the 28-year-old’s 13 wins have come inside the distance, with nine of those stoppages coming inside the first two rounds, you can see why.

Martins did suffer defeat the last time he fought in New York but it came against hihgly rated Matchroom prospect Diego Pacheco.

He is the best fighter Browne has signed to fight and will at the very least test the Steven O’Rourke trained super middle.

The fight takes place on a the 42nd instalment of Rockin’ Fights at the Paramount.

Browne finally got out on a Star Boxing card when he registered victory over Leandro Silva on a card in Schenectady at The Rivers Casino last time out.

That win saw the previously very active operator put a period of inactivity, as well as a first career defeat, behind him. Speaking after that reverse he revealed he was keen to kick on, hinted a challenge awaited, and said Star Boxing had star man plans for him.

“Star Boxing are gonna’ be hosting a lot of shows, so my team will be keeping me busy. I’m looking to push on now and get involved in some good fights in the near future. It’s great to be back in the mix and I’m excited about what the future holds,” Browne told irish-boxing.com.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Carroll: Forget cloud nine I am on cloud 10

irishboxing

Double the trouble – Challenger warns Charlo he faces a better Dennis Hogan than the one that fought Munguia

Jonny Stapleton

Former underage amateur star to turn pro

Joe O'Neill