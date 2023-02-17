Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Tonight’s Under-18 Championship prelim pairings

Friday, February 17th: U18 preliminaries. Boxing begins at 7pm

  1. 57kg   Blain Fitzgerald (Corinthians)  V   Jack McNamee (Olympic L)
  2. 57kg   Armandas Krezdge (Avona) V  Patrick Carthy (Raging Bull)
  3. 60kg   Michael Sweeney (Drumsna) V  Sean Connors (Westside)
  4. 60kg   Brady Cromwell (Santry)  V Eugene White (Dealgan)
  5. 63.5kg Ethan Benson (Sacred Heart U)  W/O
  6. 63.5kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) W/O
  7. 63.5kg Michael Sweeney (Olympic C) V Matthew McManus (St Patricks U)
  8. 63.5kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann)  V  Luke Hall (Olympic L)
  9. 63.5kg Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott)  V  Tyler Nolan (Cherry Orchard)
  10. 67kg   Michael Carmody (Treaty)    V   Malo Davis (Monkstown D)
  11. 67kg   Bernie Lawrence (Holy Family L) V Naoise McManus (Drumsna)
  12. 67kg   Michael A McCarthy (Urlingford)  V Caolan Smith (Mourne All Blacks)
  13. 67kg   Nicky Hatton (Donore) V  Peter Lawlor (De Courcey)
  14. 67kg   Cole Byrne (Rathnew)  V Edward Barrett (Titans)
  15. 67kg  Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard)   V Lee Hanna (Townland)
  16. 67kg   Luke Reilly (Jobstown)   V Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)

