Tonight’s Under-18 Championship prelim pairings
Friday, February 17th: U18 preliminaries. Boxing begins at 7pm
- 57kg Blain Fitzgerald (Corinthians) V Jack McNamee (Olympic L)
- 57kg Armandas Krezdge (Avona) V Patrick Carthy (Raging Bull)
- 60kg Michael Sweeney (Drumsna) V Sean Connors (Westside)
- 60kg Brady Cromwell (Santry) V Eugene White (Dealgan)
- 63.5kg Ethan Benson (Sacred Heart U) W/O
- 63.5kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) W/O
- 63.5kg Michael Sweeney (Olympic C) V Matthew McManus (St Patricks U)
- 63.5kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann) V Luke Hall (Olympic L)
- 63.5kg Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott) V Tyler Nolan (Cherry Orchard)
- 67kg Michael Carmody (Treaty) V Malo Davis (Monkstown D)
- 67kg Bernie Lawrence (Holy Family L) V Naoise McManus (Drumsna)
- 67kg Michael A McCarthy (Urlingford) V Caolan Smith (Mourne All Blacks)
- 67kg Nicky Hatton (Donore) V Peter Lawlor (De Courcey)
- 67kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) V Edward Barrett (Titans)
- 67kg Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard) V Lee Hanna (Townland)
- 67kg Luke Reilly (Jobstown) V Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)