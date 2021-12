Tonight’s Ulster Championship semi finals

The second set of Ulster Elite Championship semi finals take place tonight.

Six more fighters will look to book their place in their respective finals.

Reigning National Elite Champion and recent World Championship competitor Eugene McKeever will be in action at the Girwood Community Hub, where he fights 2019 National champ, Matthew McCole.

Jack McGivern fights for the second night on the trot, the brother of pro James McGivern trades leather with Robbie Gould after defeating former underage star Jon McConnell last night. Dominic Bradley also had to get through a quarter-final clash on Wednesday, his reward a fight with Rhys Owens tonight.

Wednesday

Ulster Elite semi-finals

60kg: Rhys Owens (Erne) v D Bradley (Emerald),

60kg T McCann (St Paul’s) v R Lavery (Holy Family)

63.5kg: R Gould (Monkstown) v J McGivern (St George’s)

63’5kg A Malanaphy (Erne) v L McKee (Star)

67kg: C Jennings (Holy Family) v G Arthurs (Gleann)

67kg: E McKeever (St Malachy’s, Newry) v M McCole (Illies)

Thursday

Confirmed Finals

48kg: C Fleck (Canal) v N Clyde (Antrim) [female]

48kg: R Nesbitt (St John Bosco, Newry) v P Downey (St John Bosco) [male]

51kg: P McShane (Letterkenny) v C Biggar (Cookstown)[male]

52kg: S McKenna (Holy Family) v C McNaul (Ormeau Road) [Female]

54kg: C McComiskey (Gilford) v N Meli (Immaculata) [Female]

57kg: J Gallagher (Two Castles) v C Kerr (Monkstown) [Male]

60kg: A Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s) v C Gargan (St George’s) [Female] 71kg

J Boyd (Gleann) v E Onwuka (All Saints) [Male]

80kg: R Kinney (Scorpion) v G French (Emerald) [Male]

92kg: C Boyle (Monktown) v S McMullan (Newington) [Male]

Walkovers

50kg: C Fryers (Immaculata); 54kg: J O’Neill (Corpus Christi); 57kg: M Walsh (Monkstown); 66kg: E Nugent (Immaculata); 70kg: R Doherty (Star); 86kg: K Tucker (Emerald)

Results so far:

Quarter-finals

60kg: D Bradley (Emerald) defeated T Alin (Cookstown) 3-2.

63.5kg: J McGivern (St George’s) defeated J McConnell (Holy Trinity) 3-2.

Semi-finals

48kg: P Downey (St John Bosco) was given a walkover over D Toland (Holy Family)

75kg: J Tucker (Emerald) defeated S Flynn (Cavan) 5-0

75kg: L Weston (Ardoyne) defeated J Hamilton (Cairn Lodge) by stoppage

92+kg: T Maughan (Cavan) beat W McCartan (Gilford) 5-0

92+kg A Travers (Carrickmore) beat D Boriskins (Sacred Heart, Newry) 5-0

Photo Credit Mark Marlow Ulster Boxing.