Tonight’s National U18 Championship Bouts

Boxing in the 2024 National U18 Championship begins at the National Stadium at 6pm this evening – 15 bouts are down for decision.

This evening’s card will also mark the debut of IABA’s streaming service, with partners StreamSport.ie and JW Player.

FRIDAY JAN 12

57kg Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy) V Jamie Graham (Clonard A)

60kg Tarik Militti (Cabra) V Jack Johnston (Marble City)

60kg Daniel McMahon (Enniskerry) V Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U)

60kg Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun) V Conor Cousins (St Teresa’s)

63.5kg Danny Reilly (St Pauls W) V Christy Joyce (Athlone)

63.5kg Josh Kiely (St Francis) V Jake Daly (DBox)

63.5kg Dylan O’Flynn (St Colmans) V Fionn Dines (Dealgan)

63.5kg Nadim Durani (Liberty) W/O

63.5kg Elias Dlhos (Unit 3) W/O

63.5kg Marcus Barrett (Titans) V Simon Lynch (Treaty)

63.5kg Johnathan O’Donnell (Charleville) V Jack McElroy (Raphoe)

67kg Aaron Carr (St Catherines) V Thomas Tuffy (Knockmore)

67kg Simon Casey (St Francis) V Alex Cronin (Angels)

67kg Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) V Dylan Conroy (Ratoath)

67kg Jason Cotter (Cove) W/O

67kg Martin O’Donnell (Ballymun) V Ryan Connolly (Setanta)

71kg Yefrem Kudrin (Smithfield) V Tadhgh O’Donnell (Four Kings)

71kg Kieran Cunningham (Carndonagh) V Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard