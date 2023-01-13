Tonight’s National Elite Championship Fights
The National Elite Championships glove off at the National Stadium tonight.
Here are tonights preliminary bouts.
7 Talking Points ahead of the Irish Elite Championships
January 13th: Boxing begins at 7pm
50kg Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)
57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family L) V Myles Casey (St Francis)
60kg Lee McKee (Star A) V Rhys Owens (Erne)
63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels L)) V Anthony Malanaphy (Erne)
63.5kg Daryl Clarke (Monkstown A) V John Paul Hale (Star A)
63.5kg James McDonagh (St Pauls W) V Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)
71kg Igor Blazhenko (Liberty) V Dean Walsh (St Ibars/Josephs)
75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) V Jack Brady (Crumlin)
92+kg Samuel Ilesanmi (St Marys D) V Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic)
92+kg Keith McEneaney (Dealgan) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)