Tonight’s National Elite Championship Fights

The National Elite Championships glove off at the National Stadium tonight.

Here are tonights preliminary bouts.

7 Talking Points ahead of the Irish Elite Championships

January 13th: Boxing begins at 7pm

50kg Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family L) V Myles Casey (St Francis)

60kg Lee McKee (Star A) V Rhys Owens (Erne)

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels L)) V Anthony Malanaphy (Erne)

63.5kg Daryl Clarke (Monkstown A) V John Paul Hale (Star A)

63.5kg James McDonagh (St Pauls W) V Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

71kg Igor Blazhenko (Liberty) V Dean Walsh (St Ibars/Josephs)

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands)  V Jack Brady (Crumlin)

92+kg Samuel Ilesanmi (St Marys D) V Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic)

92+kg Keith McEneaney (Dealgan) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)

