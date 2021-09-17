Tonight’s National Elite Championship Bouts

The National Elite Championships glove off in the National Stadium tonight.

It marks the return of the blue ribbon amateur tournament after its absence in a pandemic hit 2020.

Tonight’s session, one of three this weekend, will host six preliminary fights.

The bouts are as below.

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021

Septemmber 17th SEPTEMBER

PRELIMS (7pm)

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)

54kg Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) V Sara Haghighat-Jo (Edenderry)

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) W/O

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) W/O

57kg Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) V Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) V Paul Alexandrou (Crumlin)

60kg Thomas McCann (St Pauls A) V Teo Allen (Cookstown)

71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)

80kg Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) W/O

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) W/O