Tonight’s National Elite Championship Bouts

Jonny Stapleton

The National Elite Championships glove off in the National Stadium tonight.

It marks the return of the blue ribbon amateur tournament after its absence in a pandemic hit 2020.

Tonight’s session, one of three this weekend, will host six preliminary fights.

The bouts are as below.

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021

Septemmber 17th SEPTEMBER

PRELIMS (7pm)

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)
54kg Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) V Sara Haghighat-Jo (Edenderry)
57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) W/O
57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) W/O
57kg Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) V Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)
60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) V Paul Alexandrou (Crumlin)
60kg Thomas McCann (St Pauls A) V Teo Allen (Cookstown)
71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)
80kg Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) W/O
92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) W/O

Jonny Stapleton

