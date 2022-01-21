Tonights National Championship semi finals
Six National Championship final spots are up for grabs at the National Stadium tonight.
The next legs of the National U18 and U22 Championships at the world’s first purpose-built boxing stadium in Dublin this weekend.
Tonight plays host to six intriguing women’s semi-finals. The action begins at 6:00 pm and can be viewed on the IABA’s youtube channel.
NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY21stJANUARY@ 6.00PM
SEMI FINALS
Red Corner Blue Corner
48kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) W/O
48kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) V Ciara Walsh (Smithfield)
54kg Mai Phuong Nguyen (Maynooth) V Megan Colman (Baldoyle)
57kg Kellyn Mangan (Celtic Eagles) V Aliyah Butler (Monivea)
63kg Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) V Eve Woods (Corinthians)
66kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) V Mary Enright (Setanta L)
66kg Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise) V Kaci Rock (Enniskerry)