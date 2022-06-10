Tonight’s National Boy/Girl Junior Cadet Championship Prelim Line ups

Boxing begins in the 2022 National Boy/Girl Junior Cadet Championship this evening. In all, over 230 boxers will contest the competition.

Boxing at the National Stadium begins at 6.30pm:

35kg Cody Golding (Golden Cobra) V Patrick McDonagh (Portlaoise) 38.5kg Tarik Bozkaya (East Meath) W/O 38.5kg Michael O’Driscoll (Togher) V Oliver Plachta (St Francis) 40kg Kalib Walsh (Wexford CBS) W/O 40kg Paddy Casey (Southside) W/O 40kg Niall Hall (Saints A) W/O 40kg Michael McDonagh (Swords) W/O 40kg Cian Stone (Phoenix D) V Patrick Whitehouse (Killyman U) 40kg Caoimhin Connolly (Twin Towns) W/O 40kg Paddy Nevin (Holy Family L) W/O 40kg Christopher O’Driscoll (Golden Gloves W/O 42kg Oisin Kiernan (Olympic L) W/O 42kg Brady Crichton (Olympic L) W/O 42kg Jamie Kane (Monkstown D) W/O 42kg Lochlainn Began (Sean Dorans) W/O 42kg Reece Hughes (Crumlin) V Blair Kirk (Killyman) 42kg Tadhg Denton (Tramore) W/O 42kg Liam Waters (Riverstown) V Owen McCann (Saints A) 42kg Justin J Barrett (Olympic C) V Michael Maughan (Avona) 44kg Christian Sweeney (Ballina) V Phoenix Kenny (Baldoyle) 44kg Jimmy Maughan (Docklands) V Cian Cooney (Wexford CBS) 44kg Tony O’Reilly (Paulstown) V Tom Joyce (Two Castles) 44kg Harvey Cochrane (Castle) V Daniel Joyce (Elite Mullingar) 48kg Timmy Power (Rathkeale) W/O

Up-dated programmes have been issued for the remaining days of boxing and are below.

Schedule of boxing

Preliminaries on Friday, June 10th: Boxing begins at 6.30pm.

Preliminaries on Saturday, June 11th: Boxing begins at 11am

QFs on Sunday, June 12th: Boxing begins at 2.30pm.

QFs/SFs on Friday, June 17th: Boxing begins at 6.30pm.

SFs on Saturday, June 18th: Boxing begins at 11am

Finals on Sunday, June 19th: Boxing begins at 2.30pm.

: Boxing begins at 2.30pm.