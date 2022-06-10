Amateur Latest News 

Tonight’s National Boy/Girl Junior Cadet Championship Prelim Line ups

Boxing begins in the 2022 National Boy/Girl Junior Cadet Championship this evening. In all, over 230 boxers will contest the competition.

Boxing at the National Stadium begins at 6.30pm:

  1. 35kg Cody Golding (Golden Cobra) V Patrick McDonagh (Portlaoise)
  2. 38.5kg Tarik Bozkaya (East Meath) W/O
  3. 38.5kg Michael O’Driscoll (Togher)  V Oliver Plachta (St Francis)
  4. 40kg Kalib Walsh (Wexford CBS) W/O
  5. 40kg Paddy Casey (Southside) W/O
  6. 40kg Niall Hall (Saints A) W/O
  7. 40kg Michael McDonagh (Swords) W/O
  8. 40kg Cian Stone (Phoenix D) V Patrick Whitehouse (Killyman U)
  9. 40kg Caoimhin Connolly (Twin Towns) W/O
  10. 40kg Paddy Nevin (Holy Family L) W/O
  11. 40kg Christopher O’Driscoll (Golden Gloves W/O
  12. 42kg Oisin Kiernan (Olympic L) W/O
  13. 42kg Brady Crichton (Olympic L) W/O
  14. 42kg Jamie Kane (Monkstown D) W/O
  15. 42kg Lochlainn Began (Sean Dorans) W/O
  16. 42kg Reece Hughes (Crumlin) V Blair Kirk (Killyman)
  17. 42kg Tadhg Denton (Tramore) W/O
  18. 42kg Liam Waters (Riverstown) V Owen McCann (Saints A)
  19. 42kg Justin J Barrett (Olympic C) V Michael Maughan (Avona)
  20. 44kg Christian Sweeney (Ballina) V Phoenix Kenny (Baldoyle)
  21. 44kg Jimmy Maughan (Docklands) V Cian Cooney (Wexford CBS)
  22. 44kg Tony O’Reilly (Paulstown) V Tom Joyce (Two Castles)
  23. 44kg Harvey Cochrane (Castle) V Daniel Joyce (Elite Mullingar)
  24. 48kg Timmy Power (Rathkeale) W/O

Up-dated programmes have been issued for the remaining days of boxing and are below.

Schedule of boxing

  • Preliminaries on Friday, June 10th: Boxing begins at 6.30pm.
  • Preliminaries on Saturday, June 11th: Boxing begins at 11am
  • QFs on Sunday, June 12th: Boxing begins at 2.30pm.
  • QFs/SFs on Friday, June 17th: Boxing begins at 6.30pm.
  • SFs on Saturday, June 18th: Boxing begins at 11am
  • Finals on Sunday, June 19th: Boxing begins at 2.30pm.

