Tonight’s National Senior Cadet Championship Fights
NATIONAL SENIOR CADET CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022
NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY 1ST JULY @ 7.00PM
PRELIMS
Red Corner Blue Corner
48kg Rocco Nugent (Olympic L) V Antonio Bozkaya (East Meath)
52kg Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U) V Willie Harty (Tipperary Town)
52kg Louis Griffin (Kilfenora) V Daniel McMahon (Monkstown D)
52kg Sam Dunne (Glin) V Matthew McDonagh (Dukes)
52kg Johnny Harty (Portlaoise) V Jake Lawlor (Ratoath)
52kg Zachary Lambri (Palmerstown) V Martin McDonagh (Avona)
54kg Christopher Stapleton (Phoenix D) V Rory McDaid (Illies GG)
54kg Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun) W/O
54kg Francie O’Donnell (Cabra) V Armandas Krezdge (Avona)
54kg Jamie Barrett (Olympic C) V Jake Daly (D-Box)
57kg Caragh Murphy (Oughterard) V Aliyah Flood (Monkstown D)
57kg Kathleen Casey (Southside) V Chloe Kearney (Phoenix A)
57kg Aoife O’Neill (St Colmans) W/O
57kg Winnie Ward (Palmerstown) V Siofra Lawless (Liberty)
57kg Danny O’Reilly (St Pauls W) V Dylan Kelly (Swords)
57kg Marcus Barrett (Titans) V Fionn Duffy (St Josephs U)
57kg Aidan Douglas (St Pappins) V Daniel Calandea (Eagle)
57kg Callum Carrager (Tredagh) V Nathan McDaid (St Pappins_
57kg Sean Devenney (Oakleaf) V David Nevin (Monkstown D)
57kg Sam Brereton (Swords) V Ryley Doherty (Raphoe)
57kg Martin McDonagh (St Marys D) WO
60kg Lewis Cooney (St Pappins) V Shayne Quinn (St Pauls A)
75kg Dylan McShane (St Pauls A) W/O