Tonight’s National Senior Cadet Championship Fights

Jonny Stapleton

NATIONAL SENIOR CADET CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY 1ST JULY @ 7.00PM

PRELIMS

Red Corner Blue Corner

48kg Rocco Nugent (Olympic L) V Antonio Bozkaya (East Meath)

52kg Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U) V Willie Harty (Tipperary Town)

52kg Louis Griffin (Kilfenora) V Daniel McMahon (Monkstown D)

52kg Sam Dunne (Glin) V Matthew McDonagh (Dukes)

52kg Johnny Harty (Portlaoise) V Jake Lawlor (Ratoath)

52kg Zachary Lambri (Palmerstown) V Martin McDonagh (Avona)

54kg Christopher Stapleton (Phoenix D) V Rory McDaid (Illies GG)

54kg Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun) W/O

54kg Francie O’Donnell (Cabra) V Armandas Krezdge (Avona)

54kg Jamie Barrett (Olympic C) V Jake Daly (D-Box)

57kg Caragh Murphy (Oughterard) V Aliyah Flood (Monkstown D)

57kg Kathleen Casey (Southside) V Chloe Kearney (Phoenix A)

57kg Aoife O’Neill (St Colmans) W/O

57kg Winnie Ward (Palmerstown) V Siofra Lawless (Liberty)

57kg Danny O’Reilly (St Pauls W) V Dylan Kelly (Swords)

57kg Marcus Barrett (Titans) V Fionn Duffy (St Josephs U)

57kg Aidan Douglas (St Pappins) V Daniel Calandea (Eagle)

57kg Callum Carrager (Tredagh) V Nathan McDaid (St Pappins_

57kg Sean Devenney (Oakleaf) V David Nevin (Monkstown D)

57kg Sam Brereton (Swords) V Ryley Doherty (Raphoe)

57kg Martin McDonagh (St Marys D) WO

60kg Lewis Cooney (St Pappins) V Shayne Quinn (St Pauls A)

75kg Dylan McShane (St Pauls A) W/O

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

