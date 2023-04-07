Tommy Promises a Hyde-ing

Tommy Hyde [3(3)-0] is ready to rouse The Rebels this Saturday night.

The light heavyweight prospect fights in Ireland for the first time this coming weekend when he goes to work on the Ring Kings-promoted, SETU Arena-hosted Homecoming card.

Hyde is expecting a sizable crowd from Cork and is determined to deliver what they all want – blood.

As ever, the 23-year-old goes into ring action with a knockout gameplan, claiming his following prefer to see him look mean and menacing than pretty.

“I have a big crowd travelling from Cork and they’re not coming to watch me outbox a guy for six rounds so I’ll be looking to hurt this fella and take him out,” Hyde tells Irish-boxing.com.

A knockout win is anything but guaranteed considering undefeated Ukrainian Yevhen Drebit [3-0] populates the away corner, something Hyde seems aware of – although it won’t stop him trying.

“I know that he is undefeated so he’s going to be looking to keep it that way. I’m feeling good ahead of this fight and I’m really looking forward to fighting so close to home.”

Hyde, who has travelled the world as a young supporter as his father manages some big-name fighters, has had a nomadic start to pro-life.

The Munster man has fought twice in Boston and debuted in Sioux Falls, he’s also been scheduled to fight in Dubai and San Francisco in his young career.

He returns home this weekend and points out that brings some nervous excitement.

“There probably will be a bit more nerves for this one, I’m bringing a big crowd from Cork so I was to give them a great night. I was home less than a week and my tickets were gone, the support is unreal as always.”

The fight is Hyde’s fourth in five months, considering all those have been six-round fights he has come sprinting out of the blocks. The NoWhere2Hyde man is targeting 12 fights in his first year as a pro and may just come close to achieving it.

“I’m always training and I’d rather be in the gym with a fight lined up. For the last 5 months, I’ve had one to look forward to. The plan was to fight once a month for the first year but it’s tough to do that with niggles and little injuries from fights. I’m happy with how I’m moving along, I’ve had three fights in four months with one cancelled in Dubai in December and one cancelled in San Francisco in February.”